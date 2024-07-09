With the rise of generative AI, the ability to unlock all of a company's data, no matter where it lives, has become critically important. But most organizations struggle to access all of the relevant data that AI needs because it's often trapped in silos.

In fact, 81% of IT leaders say data silos hinder digital transformation and implementing AI solutions. Because this problem is so common, we dove into the Bloomberg Intelligence's Tech Disruptors Podcast audio archives to retrieve three of our most compelling discussions on this topic.

Tune in now to hear what it will take for enterprise organizations to break down data silos, unify information, and deploy trusted AI solutions from three thought leaders:

Tableau's Aytay on Unlocking Data, Democratizing Insights

Tableau CEO Ryan Aytay discusses how unlocking data, whether structured or unstructured, can lead to significant ROI opportunities across industries. He highlights Tableau's continuing work on data analytics and visualization - and how it will make generative AI more useful for enterprise organizations.

Salesforce's Auradkar on Data Cloud, Siloed Info

Rahul Auradkar, EVP and GM of Data Cloud and Einstein, highlights the pivotal role of integrating data for generative AI. In a conversation with Bloomberg Intelligence's Anurag Rana, they delve into the importance of a unified data layer, its compatibility with third-party solutions like MuleSoft and Tableau, and innovative go-to-market strategies.

Salesforce's Shih on Operationalizing AI

Clara Shih, Salesforce's CEO of AI, explores the critical steps businesses must take to make use of generative AI, including addressing data security, ethical considerations, and organizational readiness. She provides insights into generative AI's potential and the key areas enterprises need to focus on today to ensure future success.

