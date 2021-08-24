Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meet the Salesforce Trailhead Characters: Astro, Codey, and Friends

08/24/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
So, what's with all the characters? Meet our mascots that make technology friendly.
Aug 24, 20213 min read

In 1999, Salesforce changed the mindset of what enterprise software could be. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff envisioned making software easier to purchase, simpler to use, and more democratic without the com­plexities of installation, maintenance, and constant upgrades. The logo NO SOFTWARE was created and our mascot SaaSy soon followed. SaaSy brought customers together and cheered them on. Now, like the company, our family has grown.

Our Trailhead characters embrace the fun side of our company and inspire our community to blaze new trails. Each of our characters has a specific job and purpose. Get to know them a little better:

Click to Tweet if Astro is your favorite!
Astro: Your guide to Salesforce

Astro is your friendly guide to everything at Salesforce and helps you become the best at anything you want to do. Warm and welcoming, they encourage the Salesforce community to achieve their goals through trying new things, asking questions, and having fun. Curious and always wanting to learn, they love traveling, making new friends, and are always up for an adventure on the trail.

Click to Tweet if Lionheart Astro is your favorite!
Lionheart Astro: Heart of Salesforce.org

To meet the unique needs of our nonprofit, education, and philanthropy customers, Lionheart Astro is here! They're the same Astro you know and love, supercharged with bold courage, big compassion, and a super-snazzy lion suit. Lionheart Astro's personality makes them perfect for championing the people who make the world a better place. They're here to help you help the helpers, with opportunities that include Pro Bono, Power of Us Hub, Impact Labs, and Open Source Commons. Lionheart Astro is the heart of Salesforce.org.

Click to Tweet if Einstein is your favorite!
Einstein: Resident genius and future seeker

Einstein is everyone's data scientist. Super quick on his feet, Einstein is a problem solver and helps you learn more about your customers. With his analytical mind, it's no surprise that Einstein has a passion for learning new things, always expanding on the knowledge he's already accumulated - it even helps him predict the future. Brilliant and unselfish, Einstein is always ready to help you become more knowledgeable and innovative.

Click to Tweet if Codey is your favorite!
Codey: Inspiring builders and makers everywhere

It's hard not to notice Codey - he's the bear tackling projects and getting his paws dirty, all while having a great time. Codey is a maker and a builder. Whether it's coding an app on Salesforce, or pouring lattes as a 'Bearista', Codey isn't afraid to get noticed or dive in to get things done. While he may be fearless in the face of challenges (and helps you be fearless too!), Codey isn't a ferocious bear, and likes giving out bear hugs.

Click to Tweet if Appy is your favorite!
Appy: Your guide to the Partner Ecosystem

Appy is the guide that everyone wishes they could have. Since she knows a lot about all things Salesforce, she leads the way to help you navigate the AppExchange ecosystem to solve your business challenge. Appy is also a connector. If she doesn't know the answer, she uses her extensive network to connect the right people together to solve your problems. No challenge is too great, so just ask Appy. She is ready to help.

Click to Tweet if Cloudy is your favorite!
Cloudy: Keeping everyone together and on track

Tech-savvy and smart, Cloudy builds innovative apps with the cloud. True to her name, she is always at the center of the action. Her confidence and steadfastness are second only to her in-depth knowledge of everything cloud-related. Cloudy brings out the best in everyone and encourages you to tap into your own unlimited potential.

Learn how Astro was created

The character that started it all has a story to tell.

Get the story

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
05:24pMEET THE SALESFORCE TRAILHEAD CHARAC : Astro, Codey, and Friends
PU
02:14pACTIVE ALLYSHIP : Be an Advocate, Reflect, and Drive Change
PU
12:54pNEW STUDY : Companies Need Unified CRM to Improve Business Resiliency
PU
12:54pMAX OUT YOUR CRM : State of CRM Research Has 8 Tips & Insights To Help
PU
06:01aSALESFORCE COM : Tableau Invites Data Enthusiasts from Around the World to Annua..
PR
08/23CYBERSECURITY BEST PRACTICES : Secure Your Small Business on the Cheap
PU
08/23SALESFORCE COM : Why AI Is a Merchandiser's Best Friend
PU
08/23SALESFORCE COM : To Reach Your Potential at Work, Think Like a Paralympian
PU
08/23SALESFORCE COM : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Salesforce.com to $291 From $2..
MT
08/23SALESFORCE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 017 M - -
Net income 2022 202 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 040x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 253 B 253 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,65x
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 260,52 $
Average target price 282,02 $
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.15.10%253 103
CLOUDFLARE, INC.63.42%38 798
DYNATRACE, INC.49.27%18 362
SINCH AB35.49%15 066
ANAPLAN, INC.-15.74%8 762
NUTANIX, INC.10.04%7 420