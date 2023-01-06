Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
140.51 USD   +3.06%
01/06Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff Hints At More Potential Layoffs After This Week's Job Cuts- CNBC
RE
01/06Salesforce co-ceo marc benioff hints at more potential layoffs a…
RE
01/06Salesforce aims to cut costs by $3 bln to $5 bln -Fortune
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SALESFORCE CO-CEO MARC BENIOFF HINTS AT MORE POTENTIAL LAYOFFS A…

01/06/2023 | 08:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALESFORCE CO-CEO MARC BENIOFF HINTS AT MORE POTENTIAL LAYOFFS AFTER THIS WEEK’S JOB CUTS- CNBC


© Reuters 2023
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
01/06Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff Hints At More Potential Layoffs After This Week's Job Cu..
RE
01/06Salesforce co-ceo marc benioff hints at more potential layoffs a…
RE
01/06Salesforce aims to cut costs by $3 bln to $5 bln -Fortune
RE
01/06Salesforce aims to cut costs by $3 billion to $5 billion - Fortune
RE
01/06Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Retreating Premarket Friday
MT
01/06EMEA Morning Briefing: Gains Seen for Stocks Ahead of U.S. Jobs Re..
DJ
01/05Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs ..
DJ
01/05Insider Sell: Salesforce
MT
01/05Sector Update: Tech Stocks' Losses Gaining Speed Near Thursday Close
MT
01/05Sector Update: Tech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 055 M - -
Net income 2023 -211 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1 022x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 140,51 $
Average target price 194,40 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Millham Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.5.97%139 245
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-11.75%12 787
DYNATRACE, INC.-5.35%10 581
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.24%8 060
NUTANIX, INC.-3.69%5 773
QUALYS, INC.-8.46%3 869