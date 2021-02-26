Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SALESFORCE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

02/26/2021 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at USD 250.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
04:45aSALESFORCE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02/25SALESFORCE COM : What Is a CMS?
PU
02/25SALESFORCE COM : Marc Benioff Discusses Q4 and Full Year FY21 Results with Jim C..
PU
02/25Salesforce Posts Record Sales -- Update
DJ
02/25NORTHWELL HEALTH : Serving Two Million Patients, Enhancing Speed and Empathy wit..
PU
02/25SALESFORCE.COM : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25SALESFORCE COM : Posts Record Sales
DJ
02/25SALESFORCE COM : Q4 Gains Beat Estimates; FY22 EPS Forecast Trails Street
MT
02/25SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/25GUIDANCE : (CRM) SALESFORCE Sees Q1 EPS Range $0.88 - $0.89
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 854 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales 2022 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 275,49 $
Last Close Price 231,08 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.8.06%211 541
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-5.62%22 136
DYNATRACE, INC.15.69%14 147
SINCH AB (PUBL)20.60%12 731
ANAPLAN, INC.-6.40%9 542
NUTANIX, INC.-6.53%6 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ