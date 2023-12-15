Real-time Estimate
Cboe BZX
09:41:40 2023-12-15 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
258.69
USD
+0.58%
+3.36%
+93.99%
SALESFORCE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
December 15, 2023 at 09:18 am EST
Analyst Rishi Jaluria from RBC research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at USD 285.
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).
Last Close Price
257.21
USD
Average target price
272.39
USD
Spread / Average Target
+5.90% Consensus