Salesforce: 44% EPS growth in Q1

May 30, 2024 at 03:14 am EDT Share

Salesforce reported on Wednesday evening a 44% increase in adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) to $2.44 for its first accounting quarter, with an adjusted operating margin of 32.1%, on revenues up 11% to $9.13 billion.



Our profitable growth trajectory continues to drive strong cash flow generation", stresses Marc Benioff, CEO of the CRM software company, pointing to a 39% jump in operating cash flow to 6.25 billion.



Seeing 'a massive opportunity for its customers to connect with their customers in a whole new way with AI', he deems the group 'incredibly well placed to help companies realize the promise of AI over the next decade'.



For its current financial year as a whole, Salesforce is maintaining its targets of an adjusted operating margin of 32.5%, revenues of between $37.7 and $38 billion, and operating cash flow growth of between 21 and 24%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.