Salesforce: 44% EPS growth in Q1
Our profitable growth trajectory continues to drive strong cash flow generation", stresses Marc Benioff, CEO of the CRM software company, pointing to a 39% jump in operating cash flow to 6.25 billion.
Seeing 'a massive opportunity for its customers to connect with their customers in a whole new way with AI', he deems the group 'incredibly well placed to help companies realize the promise of AI over the next decade'.
For its current financial year as a whole, Salesforce is maintaining its targets of an adjusted operating margin of 32.5%, revenues of between $37.7 and $38 billion, and operating cash flow growth of between 21 and 24%.
