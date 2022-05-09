Log in
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
163.60 USD   -3.59%
04:33pSalesforce Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held Virtually on Thursday, June 9, 2022
BU
04:31pSalesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
11:01aFēnom Digital Launches Order Management and Supply Chain Division, Enabling End-to-End Digital Transformation Solutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

05/09/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Results to be released on May 31, 2022, after market close

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 32 080 M - -
Net income 2023 521 M - -
Net cash 2023 6 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 333x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
EV / Sales 2024 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 169,70 $
Average target price 294,85 $
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-35.62%171 252
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-50.11%25 369
DYNATRACE, INC.-40.94%10 593
ANAPLAN, INC.42.62%9 871
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-36.92%6 700
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374