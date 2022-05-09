Salesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Results to be released on May 31, 2022, after market close

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

