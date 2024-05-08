Salesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call
May 08, 2024 at 04:35 pm EDT
Results to be released on May 29, 2024, after market close
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.
About Salesforce
Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).