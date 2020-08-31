Log in
Salesforce : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

08/31/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020: David Schmaier, CEO, Salesforce Industries, will participate in RBC Capital's Virtual Technology Tour at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET).

  • Friday, Sept. 4, 2020: Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Digital, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Truist Securities at 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET).

  • Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020: Bill Patterson, EVP & GM, CRM Applications, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference at 1:15 p.m. (PT) / 4:15 p.m. (ET).

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executives-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301121046.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2020
