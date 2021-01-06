SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 : David Schmaier , CEO, Salesforce Industries, will participate in the Evercore ISI Virtual Bus Tour at 12:00 p.m. (PT) / 3:00 p.m. (ET) .



: , CEO, Salesforce Industries, will participate in the Evercore ISI Virtual Bus Tour at / . Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 : Bill Patterson , EVP & GM, CRM Applications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Software Bus Tour at 9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET) .

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-executives-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301201645.html

SOURCE Salesforce