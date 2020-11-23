Log in
Salesforce : Grants Equity Awards to Mobify Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Mobify Research and Development Inc. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Mobify will provide Salesforce Commerce Cloud with a modern storefront solution that will allow brands to customize their commerce experiences faster and more frequently, deliver an enhanced shopping experience across any channel, and further increase conversion and revenue to drive success in the digital-first economy.

Through the Plan, Mobify employees received various equity awards as provided below. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer. Under the Plan, we granted a total of 19,322 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 19 Mobify employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-mobify-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301179212.html

