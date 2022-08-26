Log in
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
08/26 2022-08-26
165.23 USD   -4.99%
Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Troops.ai Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

08/26/2022 | 07:01pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Troops.ai. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 33,788 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 13 Troops.ai employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-troopsai-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301613377.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2022
