Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Salesforce, Inc. (“Salesforce” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CRM). Investors who purchased Salesforce securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CRM.

Investigation Details

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. Among other items, Salesforce reported $9.13 billion in revenue, below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range. Salesforce’s current remaining performance obligation growth rate—a key bookings metric—also came in below the Company’s outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

On this news, Salesforce’s stock price fell $53.61 per share, or 19.74%, to close at $218.01 per share on May 30, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Salesforce securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CRM. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

