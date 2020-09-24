Salesforce Named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Marketplaces, Q2 2020

Forrester Research has named Salesforce a leader in its most recent update of The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Marketplaces, Q2 2020. In its evaluation of eight of the most significant providers in the category, Forrester found that Salesforce 'leads the pack with a mature marketplace with scale and breadth of SaaS solutions.'

'As the need for digital transformation increases, the importance of low-code and no-code solutions for every product, customer journey, situation, and challenge in this new remote reality has never been more apparent,' said Woodson Martin, GM & EVP of AppExchange at Salesforce. 'Our marketplace with over 6,000 solutions and services and 8 million customer installs is a direct reflection of that need and the innovation we, along with our partners, provide to our customers.'

According to the report, Forrester classified Salesforce in the highest tiered categories for availability of applications, buyer interface, due diligence and assurance, management console, AI and automation, roadmap, and market approach. Elaborating on the scale and breadth of AppExchange, Forrester mentions, 'Salesforce has a long history of running the Salesforce AppExchange and offers features such as private marketplaces and advanced search. Salesforce has thousands of applications in its marketplace in a range of categories.'

The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Marketplaces, Q2 2020 is available here.

AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace that helps extend every Salesforce Customer 360.