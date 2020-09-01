Log in
Salesforce Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q3 2020

09/01/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
September 1, 2020
Salesforce Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q3 2020
By Aygun Suleymanova, Senior Director, Product Marketing
  • Forrester evaluated Salesforce for its current offering, strategy, and market presence
  • We believe Salesforce is positioned as a Leader thanks to our customers who use our products to innovate fast and digitally transform their business, always keeping their customers at the center
  • With improved data management and new AI features in the Salesforce Platform, we empower everyone with trusted, low code AI and customer analytics to engage with empathy and scale customer engagement on all digital channels

This August, Forrester named Salesforce a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q3 2020. Says the report, 'Since the last version of this evaluation, Salesforce has been busy…' [with] 'improved data management and new Einstein features'. We see our success as the result of customers that continually push us to improve and challenge our assumptions.

Today, our customers are going through unprecedented change. This change is forcing every business to go digital, which means rethinking how they sell, service, market, and run their business. Recognizing the need to reinvent how they engage customers from anywhere, it has never been more important for industries like retail, finances services, and healthcare to have all of the information they need about a customer, right where and when they need it. And that's why at Salesforce, we built AI and customer analytics right into the Customer 360. With the acquisition of Tableau, and advanced AI capabilities of the Salesforce Platform and Einstein Analytics, each of our customers gains a single pane of glass to understand their customer behavior and build AI-powered, automated workflows to take action quickly. The power of AI extends to every app within the Customer 360 - from sales to service to marketing and commerce. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud's built in segmentation and customer identity graphs, customers can deeply understand behavior and identify the best customer segments, the most relevant messages and offers, and even the most optimal times to engage their customers during these changing times.

Features and innovations that were recognized by Forrester in its report

In the vendor profile, Forrester acknowledges Salesforce's significant enhancements in customer analytics functionality, including:

  • The incorporation of more out-of-the-box AI features such as Einstein Segmentation (allowing you to understand your entire customer base across clusters of personas and devices) and Einstein Next Best Action (a service that empowers admins to deliver in-context recommendations at the point of maximum impact with low-code) into Marketing, Sales and Service clouds
  • Upgrading 'do-it-yourself' analytics functionality with Einstein Analytics and Einstein Discovery, and acquiring Datorama and Tableau within the past two years
  • Addressing core customer data integration issues with Customer 360 Truth and Customer 360 Audiences, for building and managing customer identities
  • The recent acquisition of Evergage, bolstering real-time interaction management to deliver the next best experience

'We're seeing fundamental shifts in how we work. You need to move faster than ever to respond quickly to the changing needs of your business, your customers, and your employees. And to accomplish that, you need to go digital fast - with data, with intelligence, and with the single view of the customer,' said Sarah Franklin, EVP & GM of Platform, Trailhead and Developers. 'This is where the Salesforce Customer 360 shines. We remain committed to becoming the platform and analytics partner of choice for the enterprise, empowering everyone to innovate fast and scale with confidence.'

Salesforce remains committed to becoming the data and analytics partner of choice for the enterprise, empowering everyone to understand their changing business, with their customer always at the center. We're looking forward to sharing details on more innovations later this year. Follow our newsroom on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SalesforceNews to stay-up-to-date on news at Salesforce.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:19:07 UTC
