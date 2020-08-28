Salesforce : Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE:CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the fifth consecutive year.

"The shift to digital is more important than ever, and companies need a commerce platform that allows them to transform fast and scale in any region or channel," said Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud, Salesforce. "Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers companies to innovate and scale quickly, address fast-changing consumer demands and deliver the most relevant commerce experience any time and anywhere."

According to Gartner, "Digital commerce platforms are the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make their buy decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment."

Salesforce was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud—Grow faster with customer-first ecommerce built on the #1 CRM

Powering more than two billion shoppers every month, Commerce Cloud helps companies create seamless commerce experiences for consumer shoppers (B2C) and business buyers (B2B) across all channels—mobile, social, web and store. Businesses grow on Commerce Cloud because it's a complete platform built for the entire connected customer journey with access to AI capabilities, a 360 degree view of every customer, the Salesforce partner ecosystem and more, driving faster time to value.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Mike Lowndes, Jason Daigler, et al., 25 August 2020. *Previously listed as Demandware because Salesforce acquired the company in 2016.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

