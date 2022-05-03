Log in
Salesforce Ranked #1 CRM Provider for Ninth Consecutive Year

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 CRM provider by the International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker. This is the ninth consecutive #1 CRM ranking for Salesforce.

The ranking comes after a year in which the CRM market accelerated. During that time, Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue growth. Additionally, the data shows that Salesforce is the market share leader in IDC's segments for sales applications, customer service applications, marketing applications, model-driven application platforms, and enterprise community applications*.

"In this digital work-from-anywhere era, companies need to adapt their business models to address customers' evolving needs," said David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "We are grateful to be recognized as the #1 CRM by IDC, underpinning how companies across every industry continue to engage Salesforce, as a trusted digital advisor who can help accelerate their efforts to build direct relationships with their customers, employees, partners, and more."

In addition to being the #1 CRM provider worldwide, Salesforce is also the #1 market share leader for CRM in Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America, North America, and Western Europe.

IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2021.

*CRM market includes the following IDC-defined functional markets: Sales Force Productivity and Management, Marketing Campaign Management, Customer Service, Contact Center, Advertising, and Digital Commerce Applications.

More information

To view the report and learn more, click here.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-ranked-1-crm-provider-for-ninth-consecutive-year-301538342.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2022
