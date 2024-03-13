With Salesforce's Einstein 1 Platform, field service teams can better prepare before an onsite visit, execute efficiently on the day of service, and continue to engage with customers following service to build relationships, optimize operations, and drive growth with new generative AI capabilities

Today, Salesforce announced the Einstein 1 Field Service Edition, a new, streamlined package for field service organizations that helps deliver increased operational efficiency and technician productivity. Now, with access to real-time data and AI in the field, every technician can get summaries of unified knowledge, including product manuals, past appointment data, asset history, and key customer information, to help increase first-time-fix rates and transform field service appointments into revenue opportunities.

Included in the Einstein 1 Field Service Edition is Salesforce's recently launched Einstein Copilot Beta to assist workers and automate tasks while on-site. This customizable, conversational, generative AI assistant for CRM can answer questions, provide tailored pre-work briefings, and generate work summaries.

Why it matters:78% of high-performing field service organizations are open to using AI to be more productive and increase margins by quickly onboarding and upskilling teams, reducing service times, and increasing first-time-fix rates.

Salesforce perspective: "Unlike office workers, field technicians have long been on their own to address projects and resolve issues without real-time views of things like asset condition, maintenance, and repair history. Now, with Einstein 1 Field Service Edition, technicians have access to trusted technologies like AI and automation together with their enterprise data from the field to get jobs done right the first time, driving both productivity and revenue." - Taksina Eammano, EVP & General Manager of Field Service

What's new: Einstein 1 Field Service Edition leverages the full power of Salesforce for Field Service. Now, an organization can streamline customer experiences from the time service is requested through completion:

Data Cloud connects, unifies, and harmonizes all data in one place and enables users to take action with AI and automation. Now, mobile workers can have a real-time view of all important data in one place so they can do things like proactively schedule appointments and keep equipment working with minimal downtime. A manufacturing company can collect real-time data on their machinery such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and oil level to anticipate and prevent breakdowns before they happen through automatically-triggered alerts.

Appointment Assistant allows customers to self-schedule appointments, see when their mobile worker is on the way to their location, and call them directly if needed.

Slack lets field service professionals help boost first-time-fix rates by tapping into the expertise of colleagues throughout the organization and easily accessing the knowledge necessary to resolve problems quickly.

Visual Remote Assistant lets an agent or remote technician see what the customer sees via video session, allowing them to provide personalized experiences without being in the customer's house.

Einstein Copilot for Mobile Workers enables technicians to ask an AI assistant to generate a job summary that they can review and share with customers at the end of a field visit, helping deliver more efficient and productive customer experiences.

