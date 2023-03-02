Salesforce Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2020 -- Data Talk

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is currently at $190.24, up $22.89 or 13.68%

--Would be highest close since Aug. 15, 2022, when it closed at $191.06

--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 26, 2020, when it rose 26.04%

--Currently up six of the past seven days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 17.29% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 2, 2023, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 31, 2020, when it rose 26.2%

--Up 43.48% year-to-date

--Down 38.62% from its all-time closing high of $309.96 on Nov. 8, 2021

--Down 7.09% from 52 weeks ago (March 3, 2022), when it closed at $204.75

--Down 14.03% from its 52-week closing high of $221.29 on March 29, 2022

--Up 48.31% from its 52-week closing low of $128.27 on Dec. 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $193.91; highest intraday level since Aug. 8, 2022, when it hit $194.37

--Up 15.87% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 28.66%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Contributed 150.86 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 9:50:33 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1008ET