SALESFORCE : Wedbush remains positive, lowers its target

May 30, 2024 at 09:32 am EDT Share

While lowering its price target from $325 to $315, Wedbush maintains its 'outperform' opinion on Salesforce, which 'remains among its favorite names to hold in tech over the coming year, as the AI story begins to take shape'.



Salesforce is on its way to a higher growth, margin and FCF trajectory, and this is just a bump in the road during a period of transitional growth", said the broker, referring to its quarterly publication the previous evening.



We'd be buyers on any weakness this morning, seeing a turnaround in the making for a leading technology stalwart, with a massive installed base led by one of the best CEOs in the global tech landscape', he continues.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.