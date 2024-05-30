SALESFORCE : Wedbush remains positive, lowers its target
Salesforce is on its way to a higher growth, margin and FCF trajectory, and this is just a bump in the road during a period of transitional growth", said the broker, referring to its quarterly publication the previous evening.
We'd be buyers on any weakness this morning, seeing a turnaround in the making for a leading technology stalwart, with a massive installed base led by one of the best CEOs in the global tech landscape', he continues.
