Salesforce com : 3 Reasons To Seize the Trail in 2022 With Trailhead Quests

Happy New Quest, Trailblazers! It's that time of year to set your learning goals and work your way toward achieving them. Where to start? Look no further-our annual Seize the Trail Quest is here! Whether you're new to Salesforce, thinking about getting certified, or just want to keep earning those Trailhead badges, this quest is for you.

Trailhead Quests combine the challenge of learning new skills on Trailhead-Salesforce's free online learning platform-and connecting with the Trailblazer Community with the allure of winning sweet prizes. Why? Because while learning and connecting is its own reward, there's always room for a little extra motivation.

Learn in-demand skills, earn resume-worthy credentials, and connect with a community of Trailblazers for mentorship and employment opportunities.

#SeizeTheTrail provides an opportunity to dip your toes in Trailhead's vast waters. Its free, self-paced, and bite-sized content gives everyone the tools to learn the technologies and skills necessary to land a great job in today's workforce, regardless of where you live and what your background may be.

Here are the top 3 Reasons to Seize the Trail in 2022:

Did you know that 9.3 million jobs will be created in the Salesforce ecosystem by 2026? That's exciting news for our Trailblazers!

Salesforce's technology helps companies of all sizes deliver customer and employee success from anywhere. The customers, partners, and technology professionals who make up the Salesforce ecosystem are seeing endless growth and opportunity.

A great way to start building your in-demand skills is by motivating yourself to go further with Trailblazer Ranks. You can unlock new ranks by challenging yourself to earn more points and badges.

Don't just take our word for it-read this inspiring story about an all-star track and field athlete who found a career in IT.

"Trailhead was pivotal in helping me get started in tech. It's such an inviting platform and makes learning so much fun. I started to complete badges on many topics and build my business and technology expertise…" Amanda Ouedraogo, Senior CRM Business Analyst, Digital Project Management

The Trailblazer Community is a place of empowerment. It brings a sense of belonging, inspires us to reach new career heights, and lifts us up on our journeys. When Trailblazers connect with each other through the community, the success multiplier is undeniable.

In a new Valoir survey of Trailblazer Community members, three in five participants said the community helped them get a new job or promotion. And once they're in a Salesforce-related role, 80% say community engagement has helped them deliver success at their company.

Did you know that there are more than 1,300 local and virtual community-led Trailblazer Community Groups in 90+ countries around the world? Mind blown.

See how this amazing Trailblazer landed her dream marketing job by getting involved with her local Community Group.

"The Trailblazer Community has helped me grow into the #MomentMarketer I am today. I started sharing my knowledge through speaking engagements, earning certifications, and connecting with amazing Trailblazers along the way." Lakesha Holloway, Digital Director at Atrium Health

While you're hitting the trails, learning about new Salesforce skills, and networking with the Trailblazer Community, don't forget that you're on the path to success. The definition of success will be different for every Trailblazer, so take the time to figure out what it means to you.

One way to create more opportunities for yourself is to get Salesforce-certified. If you're an administrator, architect, developer, marketer, or consultant, there's a certification for that! Being certified helps you stand out and can give your career a boost.

Prove your hands-on experience with Salesforce and get a competitive edge that leads to new opportunities.

With all the knowledge you've gained from earning your Salesforce Certification, you'll be able to jump into new projects faster, solve problems on the fly, and quickly execute smart, effective business solutions.

Check out how perseverance led this Trailblazer to earn multiple certifications and land a job at Google.

"I know the power of Salesforce Certifications firsthand. I continue to look for ways to improve myself and my career with even more of them! Today, I'm an 18x Salesforce-certified pro." David Liu, Lead Salesforce Technical Architect at Google

Sign up for Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform. Visit the Trailhead Quests page. Complete the Seize the Trail 2022 Quest by January 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT to earn an exclusive community badge and enter for a chance to win* a Trail-tastic Prize Box. Don't forget to keep earning those Trailhead badges! Each badge completed before the entry date counts as one additional entry for the Seize the Trail Quest sweepstakes. Share your success on the Trailblazer Community and social using #SeizeTheTrail.

Discover expert insights to help you develop your career, connect with Trailblazers, learn Salesforce, and earn certifications. Explore practical how-to guidance, authentic peer perspectives, and inspiring Trailblazer stories.

