SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : 7 New Marketing Cloud Features To Help You Unlock Data

02/02/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The latest enhancements allow users to easily orchestrate customer journeys using customer behavior from mobile push notifications and in-app engagement. [d3sign / Getty Images]
Feb 02, 20225 min read

Are we there yet? Marketers are so close to entering a golden age of data analytics and optimization. An era in which they can extend the value of data across their entire ecosystem. An era in which marketing and e-commerce teams are in lock-step alignment. An era with stronger customer engagement across email and mobile.

However, there are still some speed bumps on this data-driven path. Salesforce's most recent State of Marketing Report shows that only 14% of high performers were completely satisfied with their overall marketing performance and the outcomes of their marketing investments last year.

Three things in particular would help marketers rev up their innovation strategies:

  • access to the right metrics
  • easily connecting data sources together to accurately engage across channels
  • unlocking data across their ecosystem, including silos between teams, amid changing industry privacy rules

The latest Marketing Cloud release, which is available to customers this month, will help marketers unlock the power of data. Here's a closer look at seven new features that will help you innovate this year.

1. New email fields in Datorama Reports and Datorama Reports Advanced

Datorama Reports for Marketing Cloud has multiple new fields to help marketers optimize their email messaging. With these 22 new fields, you can:

  • monitor how your emails are performing by device, client, operating system, and browser
  • optimize engagement with deeper metrics such as bounce types, clicks by links, total clicks and opens, conversions, unsubscribes, complaints, and click event lag
  • easily visualize, analyze, and share reports

Watch the demo to learn more.

2. Real-time behavioral engagement for mobile apps

Marketers used to do their own tracking, queries, and imports to retarget based on mobile engagement. The latest Marketing Cloud release mobile enhancements allow users to easily orchestrate customer journeys using customer behavior from mobile push notifications and in-app engagement.

You can:

  • use app behaviors to place users in the appropriate journey to deliver meaningful engagement
  • react in real-time and ensure messages stay relevant by exiting a user from a journey or entering them in a journey from a push notification or in-app behavior
  • Free customers from collecting their own app data or using a data extension to enter or exit a user into a journey

Watch the demo to learn more.

3. New partner integration on AppExchange

Partners are critical to a successful marketing strategy, and when you bring in partners it's even more important that your platform is secure. Our Salesforce CDP + partner integrations on AppExchange unlock the power of an open ecosystem, extending your customer data.

You can now access an open ecosystem of partners through our integration with Salesforce AppExchange to:

  • extend the power of Salesforce CDP by connecting it to an open ecosystem of partners
  • leverage partners for identity, data enrichment, analytics, and activation
  • find solutions to help you better know, engage, and personalize every interaction

Watch the demo to learn more.

4. Business Unit Aware Integration between CDP and Journey Builder

Many marketers work for organizations that are scaling quickly. Or you may be at a company that has multiple brands across multiple geographies - each with its own uniquely loyal customer base. The new Business Unit Aware integration enables marketers to maintain brand and geographical boundaries when integrating CDP and Marketing Cloud.

Use the Business Unit Aware integration to:

  • align customer records to specific brands or regions in Marketing Cloud by leveraging Business Units, then surface those associations within Salesforce CDP
  • streamline journey building activities by honoring Business Unit-contact mappings during activation to enable more personalized, targeted customer experiences
  • simplify contact data management across your brands and geographies, as well as Marketing Cloud and Salesforce CDP, without the use of code

Note that this feature is currently being tested with early adopters, with expected full release to follow.

5. Datorama enhancements for e-commerce

In our digital-first, experience-focused age, the vast majority of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products or services. To meet this expectation, e-commerce and marketing teams must operate as one unit. However, this vision isn't always the reality, as these teams often work out of siloed platforms with separate data, missing out on opportunities to collaborate and drive personalized customer experiences.

That's why Datorama is releasing a series of enhancements in this Marketing Cloud release that harmonize your marketing performance with e-commerce outcomes. This brings digital teams together and drives intelligence to personalize your customers' experience, drive a better ROI, and increase sales.

You can:

  • easily access and harmonize your marketing and e-commerce data with new connectors for Salesforce Order Management, Amazon Vendor Central Inventory, and Amazon Seller Central, powered by a new e-commerce data model
  • tie your marketing efforts to product level orders, so you can analyze return on advertising spend (ROAS), revenue, returns, and cancellations
  • analyze your e-commerce sales and marketing campaigns over time to identify which marketing programs drove which product sales. This helps you better personalize your customers' experiences across all touchpoints.

Watch the demo to learn more.

6. New Einstein innovations for Marketing Cloud

Marketers who send messages powered by artificial intelligence (AI) increase their engagement rates by 22%. Einstein AI helps marketers make more informed decisions by sending the right number of messages in Pardot, sending messages at the right time in Automation Studio, and optimizing media plans with Datorama.

You can:

  • know the optimal send frequency for marketing communications and segment audiences automatically for timely communications
  • apply AI to Automation Studio, sending messages on every campaign at the right time for each subscriber
  • automatically create a media plan in Datorama's Media Planning Center with spend allocations for your various channels, saving you hours of preparation

Watch the demo to learn more.

7. Pardot Open Activity Audit

With the ever-changing privacy landscape, the metrics that marketers use to gauge email campaign success are constantly in flux. In the upcoming Marketing Cloud release, you'll be able to use Pardot's latest feature to help evolve your email marketing strategy and focus on metrics that matter.

The Opens Activity Audit identifies where you are using email opens in Engagement Studio, Automation Rules and Dynamic Lists to help you prioritize and manage changes to your marketing programs.

This will help you:

  • audit your email marketingbyidentifying where you track open rates to prepare for Apple's Mail Privacy Protection
  • begin to update high-impact programs by tracking clicks, conversions, and revenue generated
  • in-app banner alerts keep you informed with the latest industry news and changes

Watch the demo to learn more.

Dig into the details of the Marketing Cloud Spring '22 release

Hear from product experts on the new additions to Datorama, Interaction Studio, Pardot, and more.

Watch the webinar

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 400 M - -
Net income 2022 1 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 182x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
EV / Sales 2023 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 232,12 $
Average target price 327,44 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-8.66%228 638
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-22.11%32 956
DYNATRACE, INC.-6.74%16 044
SINCH AB-14.86%8 117
ANAPLAN, INC.3.75%7 024
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374