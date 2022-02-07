Salesforce com : AppExchange Named a Leader in Marketplaces For SaaS Sourcing

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace for apps and experts, has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplaces For SaaS Sourcing, Q1 2022 report.

Forrester's evaluation of the nine most significant providers in the SaaS Marketplace category found that Salesforce "leads with a mature marketplace that delivers breadth and scale of SaaS solutions."

"In today's work-from-anywhere world, the importance of low-code and no-code apps for every product, customer journey, and need has never been more apparent," said Woodson Martin, GM & EVP, Salesforce AppExchange. "Our trusted marketplace of over 7,000 apps and experts, which recently surpassed 10 million customer installs, is a direct reflection of the innovation customers are seeking and achieving with partners on AppExchange."

According to the report, Forrester gave Salesforce the highest possible ratings in the criteria of availability of applications, buyer interface, due diligence and assurance, AI and automation, vision, roadmap, and market approach.

The Forrester report said, "Despite this being a newer market, Salesforce has a long history of running its AppExchange…Salesforce has thousands of applications in its marketplace in a range of categories, with an emphasis on business apps."

The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplaces For SaaS Sourcing, Q1 2022 is available here.