Aston Martin is transforming its business with Salesforce. The iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer is fundamentally changing the way it operates by unifying its data to take action in every part of its business.

With Data Cloud, Automotive Cloud, and Marketing Cloud, all built on the Einstein 1 Platform, plus Tableau, Aston Martin is now able to unlock all its company data, wherever it is, and securely put it in the hands of its sales, service, and marketing teams to derive insights and get closer to customers.

This is driving experiences that match the luxury and exclusivity of its vehicles, all on one single, unified platform.

"Salesforce allows us to fuse together our trusted data from across our business to deliver tailored quality experiences to every current and future Aston Martin customer," explained Matthew Randall, Head of Software and Integration, Aston Martin. "The Einstein 1 Platform allows us to give our customers the personalized, VIP experience they expect, as we look to grow and succeed in the AI era."

Aston Martin drives success with Salesforce technology

The automotive industry is experiencing massive disruption as it transitions to accommodate customers increasingly frustrated with the purchase and ownership experience. Only 1% say they're fully satisfied with their overall auto-buying experience. According to Salesforce research, 68% plan to reassess their spending with automotive brands, and nearly three-quarters of customers expect more personalized communications across channels.

Bringing together Automotive Cloud for sales and service, plus Marketing Cloud and CRM Analytics, Aston Martin can visualize customer insights in one place, enabling employees to offer personalized support and experiences without additional labor.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a historic digital transformation, and AI innovation is accelerating and unlocking new opportunities for car manufacturers across the globe. Aston Martin offers a terrific example of an organization driving holistic change at pace and setting a benchmark for the industry," said Richard Aspin, Senior Vice President, Industry Sales at Salesforce UK&I.

Data, collaboration powers Aston Martin dealer relationships and VIP experiences

Predictive analytics powered by Data Cloud also recommends next steps for Aston Martin to engage with customers. This data can then be shared externally with dealerships to help tailor communications and offers to individual customers based on their unique preferences and purchase history.

With this comprehensive view of all available data points on each customer, employees and retailers make decisions based on accurate and near real-time data that enables Aston Martin to provide a consistent VIP experience for all customers.

In total, 2.14 million customer profiles have been created with Data Cloud, and over 120 active Marketing Cloud journeys have taken place across email and SMS, helping Aston Martin deploy campaigns all from one conversational console.

Aston Martin customers vary greatly across regions and demographics. Harmonizing data with Data Cloud and harnessing Einstein's personalization capabilities together ensures that each customer receives the right marketing messages and the commerce experience they expect, while setting Aston Martin up for long-term success.

"In the AI era, luxury brands and products need to be matched by best-in-class ‌technology. At Salesforce, we're proud to play our part in helping Aston Martin achieve its goals of delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences and fueling business growth with trusted, predictive AI and data management top of mind," said Richard Aspin, Senior Vice President, Industry Sales at Salesforce UK&I.

