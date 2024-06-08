Mobility tech startup Sony Honda Mobility is using Salesforce technology, including Automotive Cloud, Data Cloud, Tableau, and MuleSoft, to build deeper relationships with its customers with data and insights.

Why it's important: A staggering 81% of business leaders report struggling with data fragmentation and data silos. Disconnected information can make customer interactions between departments feel disjointed and generic, a concern when 80% of customers expect better experiences given the amount of data companies collect.

Driving the news: Sony Honda Mobility will release its first electric vehicle in the United States in 2025, followed by Japan in 2026. To help scale its business globally and differentiate itself in the market, Sony Honda Mobility has empowered its service team with access to real-time data and insights about customers and their interactions with its products and services.

Data Cloud is a unified data platform that brings application, workflow, and data lake records together in one place so it can be used to train AI models, derive business insights, and improve customer relationships. Sony Honda Mobility is using Data Cloud to bring all of its disparate data into one place for seamless use across apps. With a MuleSoft API integration, the company is also connecting data from its own vehicle and customer platform to Salesforce.

The customer perspective: "We aim to take our customer service and experiences to new heights. We are confident we can achieve this with Salesforce's global expertise and proven track record in CRM, trusted AI, and data analytics," said Yasuhide Mizuno, Chairman and CEO, Sony Honda Mobility.

The Salesforce perspective: "We are very pleased that Sony Honda Mobility has selected the scalability, reliability, and expertise of Salesforce technology. By integrating its customer data on a single and trusted platform, we are excited to support Sony Honda Mobility as they scale excellent service to customers worldwide," said Shinichi Koide, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce Japan.

