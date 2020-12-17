Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : Data Shows U.S. Digital Sales Up 36% in December as Retailers Close Out Virtual Holiday Season

12/17/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the final few days of holiday shopping ahead and shipping cutoff dates rapidly approaching, the focus for retailers now is how to get items to consumers on time and in a convenient and safe way.

Based on the activity of over one billion global shoppers across more than 40 countries powered by Commerce Cloud, here's what Salesforce is seeing in the final weeks of the holiday shopping season:

Key December Holiday Insights
  • Digital sales up 45% post-Cyber Week: Total digital sales for December 1 - December 14 hit $181 billion globally (up 45% year-over-year) and $39 billion in the U.S. (up 36% year-over-year). Global digital orders continued to grow post-Cyber Week, peaking to 71% growth year-over-year on December 5th before slowing down on December 7th.
  • Consumers prioritize retailers with curbside pickup: Post-Cyber Week digital sales (December 1 - December 14) grew 52% for retailers that offered curbside, drive-through and in-store pickup options year-over year, compared to 36% for retailers without those options in the U.S. Retailers offering these options are also experiencing the most growth over the weekends as U.S. shoppers pick up their orders when they likely have the most free time. The takeaway - beat the lines and curbside traffic by picking up orders on a weekday when it's less busy.
  • Consumers finance holiday purchases: As consumers shop online this holiday season, they are embracing new digital and flexible payment options. The fastest growing payment options from the start of Cyber Week to December 14th were buy now, pay later financing options (90% year-over-year growth) and Apple Pay (85% year-over-year growth) as consumers look to pay for big ticket holiday gifts in installments and complete purchases from their phones and other electronic devices.
  • Holiday discounts drop by 10% post-Cyber Week: Shoppers who missed out on deals during Cyber Week can still snag holiday promotions while they last, although discounts are not as steep as the ones offered during Cyber Week. The global average discount rate has dropped down to 18% on average for the first two weeks of December, which is similar to the discount rates offered in early November and is down from the 28% average global discount rate offered on Cyber Monday.

Stay tuned for our final 2020 holiday insights in early January and check out our Holiday Insights Hub and Cyber Week recap for additional Salesforce data.

2020 Salesforce Holiday Insights and Predictions Methodology

To help retailers and brands benchmark holiday performance, Salesforce combined data and holiday insights on the activity of over one billion global shoppers across more than 40 countries powered by Commerce Cloud, billions of consumer engagements and millions of public social media conversations through Marketing Cloud, and customer service data powered by Service Cloud. Several factors are subsequently applied to extrapolate projections and actuals for the broader retail industry.

To qualify for inclusion in the analysis set, a digital commerce site must have transacted throughout the analysis period, in this case July 1, 2018 through December 14, 2020, and meet a monthly minimum visit threshold. Additional data hygiene factors are applied to help ensure consistent metric calculation.

The Salesforce holiday predictions are not indicative of the operational performance of Salesforce or its reported financial metrics including GMV growth and comparable customer GMV growth.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
05:39pSALESFORCE COM : Data Shows U.S. Digital Sales Up 36% in December as Retailers C..
PU
05:39pHOW THE RETAIL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE I : 4 Ways Stores and Online Shopping Have Ev..
PU
04:49pCOLLABORATE, LEARN, GIVE BACK : Highlights From the First-Ever DreamTX
PU
04:49pSALESFORCE COM : 5 Ways Small and Medium Business Sales Teams Can Lead With Comp..
PU
03:51pSALESFORCE COM : What You Can Do In One Hour to Enhance Your Customer Self-Servi..
PU
12:11pSALESFORCE COM : A 459% Return on Investment in 3 Months? See How This Healthcar..
PU
11:31aSALESFORCE COM : How One Trailblazer Built a Career in Tech While Balancing Scho..
PU
09:52aSALESFORCE COM : Driving Customer and Partner Success with the New Salesforce B2..
PU
12/16SALESFORCE COM : How a Toronto Hospital Launched a COVID-19 Assessment Solution ..
PU
12/16SALESFORCE COM : With Vaccines on the Horizon, Here's How Business Leaders Can P..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 107 M - -
Net income 2021 3 853 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,41x
EV / Sales 2022 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 274,10 $
Last Close Price 223,62 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.38.91%204 712
CLOUDFLARE, INC.379.54%25 140
DYNATRACE, INC.68.97%12 060
ANAPLAN, INC.33.38%9 917
SINCH AB (PUBL)324.43%9 176
NUTANIX, INC.-0.90%6 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ