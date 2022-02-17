Salesforce.com Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $200.41, down $11.33 or 5.35%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 17, 2020, when it closed at $196.74

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 5.44%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.46% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 8.34%

-- Down 13.85% month-to-date

-- Down 21.14% year-to-date

-- Down 35.34% from its all-time closing high of $309.96 on Nov. 8, 2021

-- Down 18.87% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2021), when it closed at $247.01

-- Down 35.34% from its 52-week closing high of $309.96 on Nov. 8, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $200.33; lowest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2020, when it hit $200.03

-- Down 5.39% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.49%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 74.67 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 3:22:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1541ET