    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Salesforce.com Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 03:42pm EST
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $200.41, down $11.33 or 5.35%


-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 17, 2020, when it closed at $196.74

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 5.44%

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.46% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 8.34%

-- Down 13.85% month-to-date

-- Down 21.14% year-to-date

-- Down 35.34% from its all-time closing high of $309.96 on Nov. 8, 2021

-- Down 18.87% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2021), when it closed at $247.01

-- Down 35.34% from its 52-week closing high of $309.96 on Nov. 8, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $200.33; lowest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2020, when it hit $200.03

-- Down 5.39% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.49%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 74.67 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 3:22:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1541ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 400 M - -
Net income 2022 1 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 166x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 211,74 $
Average target price 322,84 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-16.68%208 564
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-14.84%36 241
DYNATRACE, INC.-27.54%12 496
SINCH AB-13.87%8 494
ANAPLAN, INC.5.47%7 141
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374