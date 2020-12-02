Salesforce.com Down Over 7%, Worst Performer in DJIA, S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $223.05, down $18.30 or 7.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 25, 2020, when it closed at $216.05

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 15.89%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.93% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 12.8%

-- Up 37.14% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 49.33%

-- Down 20.69% from its all-time closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 42.59% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 4, 2019), when it closed at $156.43

-- Down 20.69% from its 52 week closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 79.44% from its 52 week closing low of $124.30 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as low as $215.63; lowest intraday level since Aug. 25, 2020, when it hit $210.80

-- Down 10.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.86%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Subtracted 120.4 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:43:58 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 1104ET