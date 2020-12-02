Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/02 11:25:46 am
224.975 USD   -6.78%
11:05aSalesforce.com Down Over 7%, Worst Performer in DJIA, S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:22aSALESFORCE : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
10:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of acquisitions
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce.com Down Over 7%, Worst Performer in DJIA, S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk

12/02/2020 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is currently at $223.05, down $18.30 or 7.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 25, 2020, when it closed at $216.05

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 15.89%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.93% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 12.8%

-- Up 37.14% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 49.33%

-- Down 20.69% from its all-time closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 42.59% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 4, 2019), when it closed at $156.43

-- Down 20.69% from its 52 week closing high of $281.25 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 79.44% from its 52 week closing low of $124.30 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as low as $215.63; lowest intraday level since Aug. 25, 2020, when it hit $210.80

-- Down 10.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.86%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Subtracted 120.4 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:43:58 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 1104ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.21% 29794.47 Delayed Quote.3.86%
NASDAQ 100 -0.35% 12432.459446 Delayed Quote.42.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.40% 12326.176491 Delayed Quote.35.96%
S&P 500 -0.11% 3661.88 Delayed Quote.13.36%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -7.86% 223.87 Delayed Quote.48.40%
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
11:05aSalesforce.com Down Over 7%, Worst Performer in DJIA, S&P 500 So Far Today --..
DJ
10:22aSALESFORCE : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
10:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of acquisitions
10:08aSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Salesforce Shares Retreat Following News of Slack Acquisiti..
DJ
07:48aSALESFORCE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:56aSALESFORCE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:03aSALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05:21aSALESFORCE : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04:42aSALESFORCE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:39aSALESFORCE COM : Why We're Investing (Even More) in Automation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 119 M - -
Net income 2021 3 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 919 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales 2022 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 278,87 $
Last Close Price 241,35 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.37.34%219 629
CLOUDFLARE, INC.323.74%22 215
DYNATRACE, INC.52.13%10 858
ANAPLAN, INC.31.18%9 608
SINCH AB (PUBL)296.51%8 022
NUTANIX, INC.-11.07%5 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ