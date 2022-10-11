Advanced search
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:07 2022-10-11 pm EDT
144.10 USD   -1.06%
Salesforce Has Been Positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for the Fifth Consecutive Year
PR
10/07Insider Sell: Salesforce
MT
10/06Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
AQ
Salesforce com : Drive Cost Savings for Your Business With These 5 Winter ‘23 Innovations

10/11/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
You can now create preventive maintenance plans for equipment based on usage so your customers never miss a beat. [Maskot / Getty Images]
Oct 11, 20222 min read

Innovation is a top priority at Salesforce. In fact, innovation is one of our five core values, and it's reflected in everything that we do.

We release hundreds of new innovations three times a year, many of which come from ideas and feedback sourced directly from our customers via the IdeaExchange. And we know that there's no better time to listen to our customers than right now.

In a time of economic uncertainty, our customers told us that getting the most out of their Salesforce investment is more important than ever. So, we've put together a list of our favorite cost-saving and efficiency-driving innovations from the Winter '23 release to help you maximize your Salesforce ROI.

1. Create preventative maintenance plans

With Preventative Maintenance enhancements from Service Cloud, you can now create preventive maintenance plans for equipment based on usage so your customers never miss a beat. The next maintenance can either be determined by fixed cadence or it can be automatically adjusted based on the usage when the previous work was completed. These enhancements will enable better maintenance planning, repair time, and integration into the scheduling process and significantly reduce unnecessary spare parts expenditures and labor costs.

2. Enrich profiles with cloud storage

CDP Connector for Google Cloud Storage, a new Marketing Cloud feature,reduces integration and maintenance costs by leveraging a pre-built connection to bring data from Google Cloud Storage into Customer Data Platform. Now, you can leverage cloud storage attributes to enrich customer profiles and optimize segmentation and personalization.

3. Do more with commerce

New enhancements to B2B and B2B2C Commerce help you:

  1. Enable recurring revenue models for B2B and B2B2C using Subscription Management's pre-built integrations that connect Revenue Cloud to Commerce Cloud.

2. Enable shoppers to quickly search for products on B2B webstores and gain more insight into shopper intent with Semantic Search.

4. Spot bottlenecks and collaborate from anywhere

Users can now collaborate faster by completing tasks in Experience Cloud using Flow Orchestration enhancements, specifically Flow Orchestration's Work Guide. In addition, admins can empower other users to help spot bottlenecks and fast-track work using supervisor permissions. You can now allow anyone to participate in workflows from anywhere.

5. Reduce churn and increase automation

Enterprise Self-Service for Communications Cloud allows you to eliminate steps, scale transactions and improve customer satisfaction with Enterprise Self-Service which automates move, add, change, or delete services (MACD) for bulk and multi-site subscription management. In turn, this will help you reduce cost-to-serve and churn, while increasing automation and customer satisfaction.

Drive cost savings across your business and transform your business using brand new features from the Winter '23 release, generally available on October 17.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 995 M - -
Net income 2023 415 M - -
Net cash 2023 5 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 366x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 96,7%
