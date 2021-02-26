Salesforce com : Ethisphere Institute Names Salesforce Among its World's Most Ethical Companies

Salesforce has been named to the World's Most Ethical Companies list for the twelfth time.

With a strategic focus on building responsible technology, Salesforce places heavy emphasis on ethics within its business model - and beyond.

Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff spoke on the topic at the 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, stating, 'CEOs around the world need to realize they must mandate for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. And there has been a mantra for too long that the business of business is business, but today the business about business is improving the state of the world.'

The World's Most Ethical Companies(R) are recognized annually by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. The honorees are selected based on a review of companies' culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

135 companies spanning 22 countries and 47 industries were named to the list in 2021.

Learn more about Salesforce's commitment to ethical business practices in the annual Stakeholder Impact Report.