Global infrastructure operator Ferrovial and technology consultancy NTT DATA have doubled down on their partnership with Salesforce to develop the next generation of sustainable infrastructure technology.

Why it's important:According to the UN, the transport sector is responsible for approximately one quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. By improving the management of large infrastructure, Ferrovial seeks to reduce CO2 emissions in the transport sector, develop user-focused solutions, prolong the useful life of assets, and improve daily operations.

Driving the news: Using the Salesforce platform, Ferrovial is digitizing the operation and management processes of infrastructure assets such as roads, railways, and electrical distribution networks.

Integrating data analytics, building information modeling (BIM), and the Internet of Things into these infrastructures brings flexibility to the entire life cycle, including data models and workflows.

These innovations will be developed for international application and commercialization via NTT DATA's center of Excellence (CoE) in Spain.

The partners will also explore how this technology can apply to other areas of infrastructure management, such as airports.

What they're saying:

"The infrastructures of the future must provide clear value in improving the quality of life of citizens, promoting efficiency, innovation and sustainability," said Dimitris Bountolos, General Director of Systems and Innovation at Ferrovial.

"Digital technologies play a key role in achieving this goal, as they provide a broader view of the interactions between assets and users, as well as the environmental impact of operations. With NTT DATA's work and industry knowledge and the flexibility that the Salesforce platform offers we can build world-leading infrastructure of the future our people and planet requires," Bountolos continued.

The Salesforce perspective: "Together with Ferrovial and NTT DATA, we are excited to improve the productivity of the whole infrastructure ecosystem. We will be able to provide an integrated view of the infrastructure asset, the customer, third parties, and employees involved in the project and digitize operations across all the development stages." - Arsenio Otero, Executive Vice President and Global Sales COO

