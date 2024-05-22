MillerKnoll, a collective of brands that design and manufacture furnishings for office and home, is using Salesforce across brands including Design Within Reach (DWR), Herman Miller, and Knoll to deliver AI-powered, actionable insights, cross-brand unified experiences, and tailored communications to shoppers across channels.

The challenge: Starting in 2020, MillerKnoll experienced a dramatic surge in online demand driven by homeowners prioritizing home improvement. To accommodate this increase in online sales, and support their 42 retail studios more effectively, MillerKnoll turned to Salesforce to modernize their processes and the DWR online experience.

The impact: By leveraging Salesforce solutions - including Commerce Cloud Einstein, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Sales Cloud - MillerKnoll transformed DWR, enhancing its look and feel, personalization capabilities, and sales metrics. Specifically, MillerKnoll focused on:

Thoughtful, frictionless website design: MillerKnoll enhanced the aesthetics and user interface of the DWR website with Commerce Cloud Einstein , creating a visually appealing shopping experience with automated, AI-powered product merchandising.

MillerKnoll enhanced the aesthetics and user interface of the DWR website with , creating a visually appealing shopping experience with automated, AI-powered product merchandising. Personalized shopping experiences: MillerKnoll uses AI-powered product recommendations that are grounded in customer and company data, suggesting designs to DWR customers based on their browsing history, preferences, and behaviors. Live Chat powered by Service Cloud enables customers to easily connect with a DWR design expert to answer any product questions they might have.

MillerKnoll uses AI-powered product recommendations that are grounded in customer and company data, suggesting designs to DWR customers based on their browsing history, preferences, and behaviors. Live Chat powered by enables customers to easily connect with a DWR design expert to answer any product questions they might have. Campaign experimentation: Marketing Cloud enables MillerKnoll to develop targeted campaigns on DWR that are tailored for specific audience segments. Depending on how the campaigns perform, the company might consider expanding them to other MillerKnoll brands. The company is also working with Sales Cloud to track leads, manage accounts, and close deals efficiently across all of its brands.

Customer perspective: "We knew we needed to offer a white glove experience to shoppers, personalized to each and every customer to meet their unique needs. Embracing Salesforce's AI-powered capabilities has given us an opportunity to create a unified experience across our portfolio of brands, including Herman Miller, Design Within Reach, and Knoll. We're already seeing the increase in online sales and customer delight." - Frank DeMaria, Vice President of Digital Engineering & Platforms at MillerKnoll

Salesforce perspective: "We're proud to partner with visionary companies like MillerKnoll, whose dedication spans designing high quality products to always putting their shoppers first. By modernizing their online experience, MillerKnoll continues to deliver elevated customer touchpoints that match the caliber of the company's iconic furniture designs." - Michael Affronti, SVP & GM of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce

