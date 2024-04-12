Today, Salesforce announced it has named Jason Yau as SVP and Architect, within the Office of the CEO. In his new role, Jason will partner deeply with Salesforce's customers on their digital transformations and drive innovation in the Salesforce roadmap to further accelerate its position as the #1 AI CRM.

Jason is a seasoned, three-time CTO who has a proven track record leading successful B2C and commerce transformations. Most recently, he was the Global Enterprise CTO at Shopify and prior to that, he was CTO at Dollar Shave Club and SPARC Group (parent company of retail brands Eddie Bauer, Nautica, and Reebok among others).

At Salesforce, Jason will work with Fortune 500 customers spanning multiple industries. He'll leverage the full breadth of the Salesforce Platform-as well as Data Cloud and Einstein 1 - to help customers with their large scale digital transformations.

Jason is a one-of-a-kind consumer visionary with an exceptional track record of technical innovation.

Kendall Collins, Chief Business Officer and Chief of Staff to the CEO

"Jason is a one-of-a-kind consumer visionary with an exceptional track record of technical innovation. By combining his unique skillset and perspective with the breadth of the Salesforce Platform, he will be able to help global brands transform their customer experiences with AI across Commerce, Marketing, Sales and Service," said Kendall Collins, Chief Business Officer and Chief of Staff to the CEO. "Salesforce has an incredible opportunity ahead with AI and data, and I'm thrilled to partner with Jason to help drive this next phase of our growth."

With its values driven culture, deep customer relationships and transformative Einstein 1 and Data Cloud technology, no company is better positioned to lead the AI and data revolution than Salesforce.

Jason Yau, SVP and Architect, Office of the CEO

"It's a pivotal time for enterprise technology-every brand is looking to harness the power of AI and data at scale," said Jason Yau, SVP and Architect, Office of the CEO. "With its values driven culture, deep customer relationships and transformative Einstein 1 and Data Cloud technology, no company is better positioned to lead the AI and data revolution than Salesforce. By joining Salesforce, I'll be able to drive a much broader, deeper, and global impact for brands and I can't wait to get started."

