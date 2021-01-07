Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Salesforce.com, Inc.    CRM

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce com : How the Retail Game in Sports Jerseys Mastered Customer Personalization

01/07/2021 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jan 07, 20212 min read

With fields closed and stadiums shuttered, the pandemic has created a tricky time to be in the business of retail for sports fan jerseys and apparel. Despite the shutdown of league play, we were inspired by the resilience revealed by Jonathan Wilbur, senior director of global business-to-consumer customer relationship (CRM) technology and operations at online retailer Fanatics. 'We sell merchandise that brings out emotion in people,' he said. 'If we don't get personalization correct, we risk ruining our relationship with a customer.'

While online sales have skyrocketed under the pandemic, in a typical year, Fanatics spends the first nine months getting ready to bring in more than 50% of their annual revenue from September through December. In 2020, no one knew for sure how their annual revenue would score.

If you've watched Jonathan Wilbur in this episode of Leading Through Change, or even if you haven't, here are some highlights from the conversation.

Jonathan Wilbur, senior director of global business-to-consumer customer relationship technology and operations, Fanatics, on Leading Through Change Top three takeaways from this episode of Leading Through Change
  • For a company like Fanatics, it's essential to know their customers' favorite teams and the favorite teams of the people they shop for. Fanatics sells merchandise that brings out emotion in people. They feel that if they don't get personalization right, they're at risk of ruining their relationship with a customer. While few consumers will abandon a brand if they get targeted with a cut of jeans they don't like, if they're messaged with a celebration of the win of a rival team, they're not going to come back. Sports is about tradition, and that tradition is tribal in nature. Fanatics has to get personalization correct.
  • Fanatics invested in customer data in 2020 to help them shift from optimizing for the transaction to optimizing for customer relationships that can help build lifetime loyalty. They watched customer spend shift as COVID hit different communities, demographics, and cities. They wanted to better understand how their business was going to react to incoming policies and regulations. It paid big gains to help them to predict how things were going to change, and they anticipate they'll see that continue into next year.
  • As more regulations come at the state level, Fanatics predicts they will see the value of first party data becoming more important, and that their ability to build up a database of first party data will become a valuable tool down the line.
Slam dunk the customer experience

After fixing pain points in their email marketing program, the Indiana Pacers turned many Pacers fans into diehard fanatics.

Read the story

This post is the latest installment of Leading Through Change, our video conversation series with industry and thought leaders who use Salesforce products to transform the way they work.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 20:33:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
03:34pSALESFORCE COM : How the Retail Game in Sports Jerseys Mastered Customer Persona..
PU
11:10aSALESFORCE COM : Headless Commerce in 5 Steps – And How To Convince Your O..
PU
01/06CEOs, Industry Groups Denounce Capitol Riots -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/06CEOs, Industry Groups Denounce Capitol Riots -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/06CEOs, Industry Groups Denounce Capitol Riots -- Update
DJ
01/06CEOs, Industry Groups Denounce Capitol Riots
DJ
01/06SALESFORCE : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PR
01/06SALESFORCE COM : How 5G Will Impact Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing in 202..
PU
01/06SALESFORCE COM : 3 Things CMOs Can Do Now To Build a Bridge To the Future
PU
01/06SALESFORCE COM : Starburst Data Valuation Hits $1.2 Billion After $100 Million F..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 107 M - -
Net income 2021 3 853 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,96x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 273,48 $
Last Close Price 216,15 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Mark J. Hawkins Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-2.87%197 873
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-3.58%22 516
DYNATRACE, INC.-7.63%11 275
SINCH AB (PUBL)1.04%10 690
ANAPLAN, INC.-5.11%9 674
NUTANIX, INC.-5.74%6 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ