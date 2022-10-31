Salesforce com : Introduces New Field Service Innovations to Power Operational Efficiency

Powered by Salesforce Genie, Field Service's latest innovations take advantage of automation, intelligence, and real-time data to power more seamless, personalized field service experiences at scale.

Companies like Honeywell and Beldon Roofing are scaling field operations, personalizing service, and connecting frontline teams with Salesforce Field Service.

For the third consecutive year, Gartner® recognized Salesforce as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Field Service Management.

Field service is emerging as a crucial part of organizational strategy amid economic headwinds and declining operational spend. Nearly 9 out of 10 decision makers (86%) agree that field service is critical to scaling their business.

At Dreamforce '22, Salesforce introduced new features for Salesforce Field Service that help companies scale field operations, personalize service, and connect their frontline teams. These innovations make it easy for companies to power field service productivity with real-time datapowered by Salesforce Genie, foster customer loyalty, and drive efficiency for frontline teams.

Proactive maintenance: Thanks to Genie's real-time data capabilities, field service teams can now boost asset uptime and increase customer satisfaction with proactive frontline service. Real-time data from devices helps keep assets running smoothly with calendar, criteria, and usage-based dynamic maintenance.

Thanks to Genie's real-time data capabilities, field service teams can now boost asset uptime and increase customer satisfaction with proactive frontline service. Real-time data from devices helps keep assets running smoothly with calendar, criteria, and usage-based dynamic maintenance. Offline mobile UI extensibility: Organizations candrive efficiency and frontline worker productivity with extensible UI components that now work both online or offline. With Lightning Web Components now available on the Field Service Mobile App, companies can customize their app based on Genie's real-time data to meet industry specific use cases and frontline worker needs.

Organizations candrive efficiency and frontline worker productivity with extensible UI components that now work both online or offline. With Lightning Web Components now available on the Field Service Mobile App, companies can customize their app based on Genie's real-time data to meet industry specific use cases and frontline worker needs. AI-guided visual assistant: A new self-service experience helps field service teams accelerate first-time fix rates while reducing the need to dispatch technicians to customer sites - leading to increased customer satisfaction, cost savings, and decreasing their carbon footprint. Customers and frontline teams can quickly resolve issues with self-guided, step-by-step flows using augmented and virtual reality.

"We are preparing for the next 100 years of our business, ensuring our customers are getting an intelligent, connected experience through Honeywell Forge and Salesforce Field Service," said Stuart McCormick, Global Service Process & Tools Leader, Honeywell. "We are improving our occupant experience, making our operations more efficient, and reducing our carbon footprint."

"With Salesforce, we can look at service end-to-end and enable AI and automation to drive more efficient and timely service," said Brad Beldon, CEO, Beldon Roofing.

In October, Gartner named Salesforce a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management (FSM) - the third consecutive year the company was recognized in the report.

"Efficiently servicing customers in the field is critical in honing a competitive advantage and establishing long-term relationships," said Paul Whitelam, SVP & GM, Field Service Management, Salesforce. "Salesforce continues to empower our field service customers by strengthening our partner ecosystem and delivering more automated, intelligent, and real-time experiences across every channel. We believe this commitment to customer success is a key contributor to Salesforce being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management."

Open Image Modal Image Modal

As of October 27, 2022, Salesforce has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, based on 59 reviews, in the Field Service Management category on Gartner® Peer Insights.

"Salesforce Field Service has been and will continue to be essential to driving success in our company's professional service delivery," said an Infrastructure and Operations professional in the media and publishing sector.

"We have used [Salesforce Field Service] for over a year now…the product is supremely scalable and extensible. Because of some [of] the native integrations between Products and Assets, we are able to see the lifecycle of a product long after it has been installed and commissioned in [the] field," said an Program and Portfolio Management professional in the industrial sector.

Learn more about Salesforce Field Service innovations and download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report here.

Learn more about Salesforce Genie here.

Read the three things that make or break field service success here.

Salesforce Genie is generally available now.

Proactive Maintenance is generally available today.

Offline Mobile UI Extensibility will be generally available in Spring 2023.

AI-Guided Visual Assistant will be generally available in the future.

*This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Salesforce

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, By Jim Robinson, Leif-Olof Wallin, 24 October 2022.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks, PER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartnerdisclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.