Salesforce com : Juan Perez to Join Salesforce as Chief Information Officer

Today, Salesforce announced that Juan Perez is joining the company as Chief Information Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, effective April 4, 2022. Juan joins Salesforce from UPS, where he spent more than 30 years in various technology leadership roles. Juan will lead Salesforce's Business Technology organization.

Juan is a seasoned technology leader with a strong engineering mindset. He was instrumental in helping UPS use technology in smart, innovative ways that helped propel it to become a Fortune 100 company, with more than half a million employees. He led UPS' digital transformation, driving numerous technology initiatives to increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and reduce its environmental impact.

"I am thrilled that Juan is joining Salesforce as CIO. He has a deep understanding of how to leverage technology to drive growth and scale, and has a strong track record of building impactful, high-performing teams," said Bret Taylor, Co-CEO, Salesforce. "He's also been a Salesforce customer since 2015 and deeply understands our technology and our values. I could not be more excited to partner with Juan in this next chapter of Salesforce's growth."

"Everything about Salesforce - the people, values, innovation and customer focus - all deeply resonate with me and align with my values," said Juan Perez, incoming CIO, Salesforce. After more than 30 years at UPS, I never thought I'd pursue a new career - but joining Salesforce is an honor and the opportunity of a lifetime."