Salesforce announced today that Data Cloud will be available on Hyperforce, the trusted platform architecture built on the public cloud, in the United Kingdom (UK) starting July 31, 2024.

Hyperforce empowers Salesforce's global customer base to grow and succeed in new regions by leveraging the scale and agility of the public cloud to quickly and easily deploy Salesforce products. Customers benefit from its integration of enhanced standards for compliance, security, agility, and scalability, as well as from Salesforce's continued commitment to privacy.

Why it matters: Data Cloud helps companies unify all their data on Salesforce, providing a 360-degree view of the customer to power automation, analytics, personalized engagement, and trusted AI. Data Cloud on Hyperforce in the UK will enable organizations to tap the power of Data Cloud while ensuring they securely store data in-country to keep up with local regulations and compliance standards and improve performance with the ability to handle increased workloads on the public cloud.

This helps organizations access and act on data to help fuel safer, more intelligent AI and spend more time growing and less time handling infrastructure, which boosts efficiency and reduces costs.

Zoom in: Hyperforce utilizes the scale and agility of the public cloud to support the success of Salesforce's global customer base. Key features include:

Salesforce perspective: "The UK is home to so many incredible businesses, and we are helping to accelerate their digital transformation to enhance the customer experience, drive higher growth, and make productivity gains. Offering Data Cloud on Hyperforce in the UK means we can help our customers unlock opportunities to better connect with customers locally while growing globally." - Zahra Bahrololoumi, EVP and CEO, UKI

