Salesforce com : Launches Playbook to Help Organizations Fortify Defenses Against New Cyber Risks
April 09, 2024 at 09:06 am EDT
Share
Salesforce today released new bug bounty learning content on Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform. This content provides the resources for any company to build their own bug bounty program as the cyber security landscape rapidly evolves.
Why it matters:Bug bounty programs, which provide financial rewards to ethical hackers who discover software vulnerabilities, are an effective way for companies to gain insights into bad actors and stay ahead of evolving AI-powered security threats.
Build your own bug bounty program
GET STARTED:
Go deeper: The bug bounty series on Trailhead breaks down the process for developing programs into bite-sized learning, including:
Defining a program and its goals
Structuring a bug bounty program, including typical work phases, areas of research outlined, and common personnel roles
Getting to know the Salesforce bug bounty program
Creating vulnerability reports
Diving into targeted research campaigns
The bigger picture: From the volume of identified potential vulnerabilities to the firsthand intel on how hackers are using AI, bug bounty programs offer substantial ROI for organizations. Salesforce's program, for example, has awarded over $18.9 million in bug bounties since 2015 to its ethical hackers, who have reported nearly 30,600 potential vulnerabilities.
Salesforce perspective: "As a trusted advisor to our customers, we share security tools and information they need to be successful. By providing the resources they need to establish their own bug bounty program and engage with ethical hackers, we are empowering companies to increase customer trust in the age of AI," said Brad Arkin, Chief Trust Officer.
By providing the resources they need to establish their own bug bounty program and engage with ethical hackers, we are empowering companies to increase customer trust in the age of AI.
Brad Arkin, Chief Trust Officer, salesforce
"With the White House underscoring the importance of cybersecurity through the AI Executive Order and securing voluntary commitments for advancing safe and trustworthy AI, and with hackers already using AI for cyberattacks, it's more urgent than ever for organizations to adopt measures to enhance the security of their entire ecosystem," he continued.
Salesforce's First 25 Years: Blazing a Trail to the #1 AI CRM
Trusted AI Needs a Human at the Helm
Salesforce Joins National Effort to Build Safe and Trusted AI
The Trailblazer perspective: "As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Trailhead has been an incredible resource to continually learn new skills. Having a playbook to seamlessly set up a bug bounty program will unlock new capabilities and reshape how BACA Systems thinks about strengthening security practices," said Andrew Russo, Salesforce Architect, BACA Systems.
Learn more:
Get started with building a bug bounty program
Learn more about Salesforce's Bug Bounty Program
Read more about why one of Salesforce's top ethical hackers hacks for good
Explore Salesforce's cybersecurity tips and resources here
Share
Share on Email
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Tags Artificial Intelligence Digital Transformation News Highlights Trailhead Trust
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
salesforce.com Inc. published this content on
09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 April 2024 13:04:34 UTC.
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).