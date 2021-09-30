Salesforce com : Named a Leader in B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report for Fourth Consecutive Year

Salesforce today announced its Marketing Cloud platform has been positioned as a Leader in the "2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms" for the fourth consecutive year.

"Acquiring business customers requires deep insight into their motivations and behaviors to drive relevance and conversion, and deliver growth," stated Gartner in its report. "Digital marketing leaders should work with sales teams and other stakeholders to assess the right B2B marketing automation solutions for their organization."

Salesforce Pardot, built on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, is uniquely positioned to help companies drive their lead management, multi-channel engagement, and account-based marketing efforts. It brings together marketing, sales, and service teams to help companies understand and anticipate their customers' needs and humanize moments across all channels.

"With many organizations adapting to a work-from-anywhere world, creating digital-first strategies is paramount to driving success," said Meredith Brown, SVP & GM of Pardot. "Delivering real-time, relevant customer experiences across the customer's entire lifecycle is critical for growing relationships and revenue."

With this in mind, we introduced a Pardot and Slack integration that helps fuel collaboration for revenue teams, account-based marketing innovations powered by artificial intelligence, and enhancements that increase flexibility and extend the power of Pardot across the martech ecosystem.

Pardot's marketing automation technology brings the full power of the Salesforce platform to help organizations capture leads, track activities and behavior, intelligently nurture and qualify leads, and ultimately win as aligned marketing, sales, and service teams. By bringing together marketing, sales, and service on one platform, Pardot enables companies to leverage AI across the platform, align on analytics that matter, and execute account-based programs.

A complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms is now available for download here

Follow @salesforce, @marketingcloud and @pardot on Twitter

Follow Salesforce, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Pardot on LinkedIn

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, Noah Elkin, Julian Poulter, Christy Ferguson, Ilona Hansen, Jeffrey Cohen, 20 September 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.