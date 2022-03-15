Salesforce com : Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for 13th Time

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has recognized Salesforce as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies. The Institute honored 136 organizations across 22 countries and 45 industries.

Why it's relevant: Trust is Salesforce's number one value and the bedrock of its efforts to build a culture of ethics.

Details: The Institute's selection process evaluates organizations' culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. Only a select number of companies with exceptional programs and a commitment to advancing business integrity make the annual list.

What they're saying: "Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change for all stakeholders," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by Salesforce and their ongoing dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and equality. We are proud to recognize them as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies™ for the 13th time."

Fast fact: Salesforce was also recognized by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC as one of America's Most JUST Companies, ranked fourth overall.

More information: To learn more about recent Salesforce honors and recognitions, visit this page.