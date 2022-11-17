Salesforce com : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Salesforce, Inc. - Documento Informativo (versão em inglês)

AMENDED AND RESTATED 2004 EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN AND THE EUROPEAN UNION AND EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA SUB-PLAN THERETO INFORMATION DOCUMENT IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (EU) / EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA) / UNITED KINGDOM (UK) Introduction Salesforce, Inc. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") offers to its non-U.S. eligible employees (including employees in the EU/EEA) the opportunity to purchase shares of common stock, par value USD 0.001 (the "Shares"), under the Amended and Restated 2004 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP") and the European Union and European Economic Area Sub-Plan thereto (the "Sub-Plan") (collectively, the "Plan"), at a discounted purchase price through contributions that are generally made by payroll deductions. This information document provides information about the number and nature of the securities and the reasons for and details of the offer or allotment. To that end, this information document describes the Issuer, the Plan, the grant of purchase rights under the Plan and the Shares to be purchased. Exemption from the EU Prospectus Regulation / UK Prospectus Regulation Rules To the extent offers of shares under the Plan are offers of securities to the public in the EU/EEA or the UK, the Issuer is relying on an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus which meets the requirements set forth in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and the UK Prospectus Regulation Rules (the "PRR"). Article 1(4)(i) of the Prospectus Regulation and Rule 1.2.3(4)(i) of the PRR exempt issuers from the obligation to publish a prospectus if the securities are offered to existing or former directors or employees by their employer or by an affiliated undertaking provided that the present document is made available to the eligible employees (the "Exemption"). Accordingly, in reliance on the Exemption, the Issuer has not prepared or filed a prospectus with any competent regulatory authority in the EU/EEA or the UK in relation to offers made under the Plan, and no such prospectus has been approved and/or published in the EU/EEA or the UK. This document does not constitute a prospectus. Instead, this document contains the information that the Company must make available to employees in the EU/EEA and the UK in order to comply with the Exemption. Information about the Issuer The Issuer is Salesforce, Inc., a U.S. publicly-traded corporation which has listed its Shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "CRM." Shares issued under the Plan will also be listed on NYSE. The International Securities Identification Number (the "ISIN") for the Shares is US79466L3024. The U.S. security identification number (the "CUSIP number") for the Shares is 79466L302. The Issuer's address is Salesforce Tower, 415 Mission Street, 3rd Fl, San Francisco, California 94105, U.S.A. Additional information about the Issuer, as well as the current trading price of the Shares and the total number of Shares that are issued and outstanding, can be found on its website at investor.salesforce.com. Filings made by 1

the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") are available on its website at www.sec.gov. You also can access these filings through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, or you can request copies of the filings by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at: Investor Relations Salesforce, Inc. Salesforce Tower 415 Mission St, 3rd Fl San Francisco, California 94105 (415) 901-7000 Reasons for the Offer The purpose of the Plan is to advance the interests of the Company and its stockholders by providing an incentive to attract, retain and reward eligible employees of the Company and its parent or subsidiary corporations which are designated as participating in the Plan (each, a "Participating Company") and by motivating such persons to contribute to the growth and profitability of the Participating Company group. The Plan provides such eligible employees with an opportunity to acquire a proprietary interest in the Company through the purchase of Shares. Details of the Offer Administration The Plan is offered on a wholly discretionary basis. The Plan is administered by the Compensation Committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") (the "Administrator"). The Administrator has full authority to determine all of the terms and conditions of purchase rights granted under the Plan and to interpret the Plan and any form of agreement or other document employed by the Company in the administration of the Plan. The Administrator also has the authority to adopt rules or procedures relating to the operation and administration of the Plan to accommodate the specific requirements of local laws and procedures for jurisdictions outside of the United States. The Administrator is specifically authorized to adopt rules and procedures regarding eligibility to participate, handling of payroll deductions and other payments used to purchase Shares under the Plan, defining eligible compensation, establishment of bank or trust accounts to hold contributions, conversion of local currency, obligations to pay payroll tax, determination of beneficiary designation requirements, withholding procedures and handling of stock certificates which vary with local requirements. The Administrator may also adopt rules, procedures or sub-plans applicable to particular Participating Companies or locations. Eligibility Each employee of a Participating Company is eligible to participate in the Plan, except an employee who is customarily employed by the Participating Company for twenty hours or less per week or for not more than five months in any calendar year. Notwithstanding the foregoing, pursuant to the Sub-Plan, an employee of a Participating Company in any European Union Member State or European Economic Area treaty-adherent state who is customarily employed for twenty hours or less per week will also be considered an eligible employee. Time Frame of the Offer and Enrollment The Plan is offered in a series of consecutive, overlapping twelve-month offer periods (each, an "Offering Period"), each of which is comprised of two six-month purchase periods (each, a "Purchase Period"). Generally, eligible employees may elect to participate in the Plan by completing a subscription agreement provided by the Company and submitting such form no later than 15 days before an Offering Period commences, or by following an electronic or other enrollment procedure determined by the Administrator (each such employee becoming a "Participant"). A Participant's election to participate in the Plan will remain in effect for subsequent Offering Periods, unless otherwise terminated or altered, or the Participant is no longer considered an eligible employee. 2

Offering Periods generally commence on the first trading day on or after December 15 and June 15 of each year, and end on the first trading day on or after December 15 and June 15 of the following year. Unless otherwise determined by the Administrator, the first Purchase Period in any Offering Period runs from the Offering Date and for approximately six months until the first trading day on or after December 15 or June 15, as applicable, on which same date the second Purchase Period in the Offering Period commences and runs for approximately six months until the first trading day on or after December 15 or June 15, as applicable. Minimum and Maximum Amount of Contributions The maximum number of Shares that a Participant may purchase under the Plan on the date of any purchase in an Offering Period (a "Purchase Date") must not exceed the number of whole Shares determined by dividing USD 12,500 by the fair market value of a Share on the Offering Date of such Offering Period. Therefore, since there are two Purchase Dates in an Offering Period, in no event will a Participant be able to purchase during any Offering Period more than that number of whole Shares determined by dividing USD 25,000 by the fair market value of a Share on the Offering Date of such Offering Period. Notwithstanding the foregoing, under no circumstances will a purchase right be granted to an employee if (i) such employee's right to purchase Shares under the Plan would accrue at a rate exceeding USD 25,000, based on the fair market value of a Share on the Offering Date, for each calendar year in which the purchase right is outstanding at any time, or (ii) such employee would, immediately after such grant, own or hold options to purchase stock of the Company (or any related company) possessing 5% or more of the total combined voting power or value of all classes of stock of the Company or any related company. Details of the Price The purchase price per Share for an Offering Period will be 85% of the lesser of (1) the fair market value of a Share on the Offering Date, and (2) the fair market value of a Share on the Purchase Date. Nature of the Offer Shares acquired pursuant to the exercise of purchase rights may be paid for only by means of payroll deductions from the Participant's eligible compensation accumulated during the Offering Period for which such purchase right was granted (however, if local law does not permit payroll deductions, the Administrator may modify the procedure for the payment of the purchase price to conform to such laws). A Participant's eligible compensation includes base wages or salary, overtime, bonuses, commissions, shift differentials, payments for paid time off and payments in lieu of notice. The amount to be deducted under the Plan from a Participant's eligible compensation on each payday during an Offering Period will be determined by the Participant's completed and signed subscription agreement. The subscription agreement will set forth the percentage of the Participant's eligible compensation to be deducted on each payday during an Offering Period in whole percentages of not less than 2% or more than 15% (or such other percentages as the Administrator may establish from time to time before an Offering Date), provided, however, if a payday occurs on a Purchase Date, a Participant will have any payroll deductions made on such day applied to his or her Plan account under the subsequent Purchase Period or Offering Period. A Participant may elect one decrease, but no increase, to his or her rate of payroll deductions per Purchase Period. The Participant may make such election by submitting to the Company an amended subscription agreement (or following such other procedure prescribed by the Company to authorize such change) on or before a date established by the Company from time to time in a nondiscriminatory manner and announced to the Participants. Any election by a Participant to change or stop contributions will be implemented prior to the beginning of the first pay period for which such election is to be effective. Under current Plan rules, a Participant who elects, during the first Purchase Period of an Offering Period, to decrease the rate of his or her payroll deductions to 0% will automatically be withdrawn from the Plan after the purchase of Shares for such first Purchase Period, and therefore will be ineligible to purchase Shares under the Plan during the second Purchase Period of such Offering Period. 3

On the Purchase Dates, each Participant who has not withdrawn from the Plan and whose participation in the Plan has not terminated before such Purchase Date, will automatically purchase a number of whole Shares determined by dividing the total payroll deductions accumulated in the Participant's Plan account during the Purchase Period, as converted into USD, by the purchase price for such Purchase Period. No fractional Shares will be purchased. Further, if the aggregate number of Shares subscribed for in any Purchase Period exceeds the number of Shares that remain available for sale under the Plan, the number of Shares each Participant may purchase will be proportionately reduced. Any cash balance remaining in a Participant's Plan account following any Purchase Date will be refunded to the Participant as soon as practicable after such Purchase Date. However, if the cash to be returned to a Participant is an amount which is insufficient to purchase an additional whole Share on such Purchase Date, the Company may retain such amount in the Participant's Plan account to be applied toward the purchase of Shares in the subsequent Purchase Period. Number and Nature of the Securities Offered The maximum number of Shares that may be issued pursuant to the Plan is 61,000,000 Shares. Shares offered under the Plan can be newly issued Shares or reacquired Shares, or any combination thereof, at the Company's sole discretion. Delivery As soon as practicable after each Purchase Date, the Company will arrange the delivery to each Participant of the Shares purchased on such Purchase Date by electronic or other means determined by the Company. The Company may permit or require that such Shares be deposited directly with a broker or agent designated by the Company, and may use electronic or automated methods of share transfer. The Company may require that Shares be retained with such broker or agent for a designated period of time and/or may establish other procedures to permit tracking of the sale of such Shares. Subject to any applicable shareholding period required by the Administrator, applicable insider trading laws and the Company's insider trading policy, the Participant may sell the Shares purchased on his or her behalf after such Shares are delivered to him or her. Commission Participants will not have to pay a fee for opening an account with the Plan broker, E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. ("E*TRADE"), or for the management of their account or the purchase of Shares. However, Participants are responsible for all the commissions and fees related to any sale or transfer of the Shares from the account at the Plan Broker. E*TRADE currently imposes a fee for the sale of Shares equal to $4.95 per trade and a processing fee for international check requests or for wiring sale proceeds. In addition, the SEC applies a fee to most securities transactions at a rate determined by the SEC. Such commission and fees are subject to change at any time. Termination of Participation in the Plan Participants may withdraw from participation in the Plan by submitting a completed and signed notice of withdrawal in the manner specified by the Company. Currently, withdrawals must be completed electronically through the Plan broker's electronic enrollment and withdrawal system. Upon withdrawal from participation, the balance in a Participant's Plan account will be refunded to such Participant without interest, the purchase rights granted to such Participant will be automatically terminated and no further payroll deductions will be made. A Participant who voluntarily withdraws from the Plan is prohibited from resuming participation in the Plan in the same Offering Period from which he or she withdrew, but may participate in any subsequent Offering Period by again satisfying the requirements of eligibility and enrolling in the Plan by submitting a completed and signed subscription agreement or following an electronic or other enrollment procedure determined by the Administrator. The Company may impose a requirement that the notice of withdrawal from the Plan be on file with the Company for a reasonable period prior to the effectiveness of a Participant's withdrawal. 4