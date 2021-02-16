Log in
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Salesforce com : Our Spring '21 Release is Live

02/16/2021 | 01:33pm EST
In the Spring '21 Release, build lifetime loyalty through connected and differentiated experiences with Loyalty Management, empower everyone to create connected experiences faster with MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce, and get to market faster while boosting conversion rates with Commerce Cloud's Payments.

In order to further drive customer-centric transformations, Spring '21 brings many innovations to Salesforce Industries. Manufacturing Cloud's Rebate Managementcreates rebate programs, defines eligibility rules, and calculates payouts in real time. Additionally, we are expanding our product portfoliowith Communications Cloud, Media Cloud, and Energy & Utilities Cloud.

Trailblazer community feedback on our products and features bring our customer-led innovation to life. In that spirit, these Spring '21 features started as community submissions in the IdeaExchange: Sales Cloud's Forecast Adjustments on Salesforce mobile app, Interaction Studio's Real Time Segment Triggers for Journey Builder, Tableau CRM's Dashboard Components, and enhancements to Developer Tools, Dynamic Actions, In-App Guidance, Data Prep, Intelligent Document Automation, and Salesforce.org Elevate. The best part about these innovations is that they are included with your existing licenses!

Today, the Spring '21 Release features and products are available to customers globally -andwe mean globally! Now, the Spring '21 Highlights Demo, and Highlights Trailhave been translated into the five languages below. Additionally, all demo videoshave been translated into Japanese.

Japanese Trail

German Trail

French Trail

Spanish Trail

Portuguese Trail

Wantto learn more? Check out salesforce.com/releasesto keep up to date about the latest innovations.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 18:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
