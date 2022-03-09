Salesforce com : ParalympicsGB and Salesforce announce new partnership

London - March 9, 2022 - Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced a new long term marketing partnership with ParalympicsGB to bring fans and athletes closer together than ever before.

The three year agreement will mark a step change in the way ParalympicsGB engages with its audiences. Deepening fan engagement and growing its reach will be at the heart of achieving its strategic objectives of breaking down barriers and challenging perceptions for disabled people.

ParalympicsGB will also use the powerful Salesforce platform to extend the reach of its charitable fundraising to support the delivery of a world class preparation and Games environment for the team.

Mike Sharrock, Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association, said: "I cannot wait to see the impact of this agreement which will be transformational for ParalympicsGB in the way we can grow and deepen engagement with our fans and athletes. Following the record-breaking achievements at Tokyo 2020, an effective data strategy is at the heart of our plans to showcase the inspirational power of Paralympic sport as we build toward Paris 2024 and beyond."

As part of the marketing partnership, Salesforce will engage with fans around the world and use data to create hubs and visualisations to help deepen engagement and broaden the reach of the ParalympicsGB team's athletes and achievements.

"Equality is a core value at Salesforce, we are committed to working with others to make our world a better, fairer, more open place for everyone," said Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UK and Ireland. "We are proud to enter this new partnership with ParalympicsGB, a meeting of like minds and an opportunity for us to excite new and existing audiences in Paralympic sport through the dynamism of technology and data visualization. We look forward to bringing fans and athletes together on this team's incredible journey."

This announcement builds on Salesforce's multi-year partnership with Team GB, Team Germany, Team USA and founding partnership of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The British Paralympic Association is the National Paralympic Committee for the UK, responsible for the promotion of the Paralympic movement in Great Britain and selecting, entering and funding the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team.

ParalympicsGB is the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic Team competing at the summer and winter Paralympic Games. We know that the outstanding performances of our athletes have a powerful impact on the British public and can shift perceptions of disability in society, helping to inspire a better world for disabled people.

The BPA would like to thank the National Lottery, UK Sport and our Gold Partners adidas, Aldi, Allianz, bp, British Airways, CMR Surgical, Dreams, Hogan Lovells, Nestlé Cereals UK, Salesforce, Toyota, Virgin Media and our Partners asos, Camelot, Citi, Randox and Sir Robert McAlpine for their support.

Further details are available at https://paralympics.org.uk

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.