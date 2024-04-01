This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 15:29:03 UTC.

Today, Salesforce announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report: Worldwide Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment¹. Salesforce was evaluated for Commerce Cloud, which recently added new features including generative AI and data innovations for enterprise B2B commerce customers. Why it matters: B2B ecommerce grew 17% in 2023, and 7 out of 10 B2B buyers see online buying as more convenient. [...]