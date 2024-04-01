Salesforce com : Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce
April 01, 2024 at 11:30 am EDT
Today, Salesforce announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report: Worldwide Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment¹. Salesforce was evaluated for Commerce Cloud, which recently added new features including generative AI and data innovations for enterprise B2B commerce customers. Why it matters: B2B ecommerce grew 17% in 2023, and 7 out of 10 B2B buyers see online buying as more convenient.
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).