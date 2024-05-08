Salesforce today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report: Worldwide Enterprise B2C Digital Commerce Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment¹. Salesforce was evaluated for Commerce Cloud, which recently added new B2C commerce innovations that leverage data and AI to help businesses drive efficiency and revenue growth through tailored shopping experiences.

Why it matters: According to the 2024 Salesforce State of Commerce report, B2C companies are increasingly generating revenue from digital channels. The share of revenue from digital has risen from 32% in 2022 to 44% today and is projected to reach 55% by 2026.

Commerce Cloud is trusted by many of the world's largest retailers to maximize their digital commerce revenue through highly personalized digital experiences with CRM, trusted AI, and data at the core of each customer engagement.

The IDC MarketScape Report identified several strengths for enterprise B2C commerce companies using Commerce Cloud, including its market awareness, comprehensive platform, emphasis on AI, and support for developers.

"Consider Salesforce Commerce Cloud if your organization is focused on differentiating via business agility, AI, and data, and deep relationships (with people) from a platform that is very business user friendly."

The Salesforce perspective: "Commerce leaders build digital commerce experiences on Commerce Cloud because it is a trusted and reliable platform - a position which we believe that the latest IDC MarketScape helps to reinforce," said Michael Affronti, SVP and General Manager of Commerce Cloud. "Built on the Einstein 1 Platform, and powered by CRM, trusted AI, and data, Commerce Cloud delivers commerce in 84 countries with 99.99% uptime so our customers can process 20,000 orders per minute and consistently deliver personalized customer experiences at scale."

Innovation in action: Some of the latest innovations in Commerce Cloud for B2C commerce include:

AI Automation with Generative Page Designer: Commerce businesses can now create beautiful web experiences using generative AI-powered natural language prompts to design, build, and customize ecommerce sites and pages more quickly. For example, a merchandiser can easily build a campaign landing page for a new line of running shoes by inputting a few prompts into Page Designer to quickly generate a new web page that mirrors the branding on its existing storefront.

Commerce businesses can now create beautiful web experiences using generative AI-powered natural language prompts to design, build, and customize ecommerce sites and pages more quickly. For example, a merchandiser can easily build a campaign landing page for a new line of running shoes by inputting a few prompts into Page Designer to quickly generate a new web page that mirrors the branding on its existing storefront. Enhanced Flexibility & Developer Extensibility: Developers can now create custom REST APIs for any endpoint, giving them a fast path to building headless experiences. Combined with new enhancements to Hybrid Storefronts , companies have the most choice and flexibility for building composable pages within their commerce storefronts.

Developers can now create custom REST APIs for any endpoint, giving them a fast path to building headless experiences. Combined with new enhancements to , companies have the most choice and flexibility for building composable pages within their commerce storefronts. Merchandiser Efficiency for Composable Storefront: With new Storefront Preview for Composable Storefront, commerce companies can preview website data for a specific shopper segment or region - such as product, Generative Page Designer content, and pricing information - on any given date. With a simplified single sign-on experience, existing users will automatically have their accounts linked to their role, reducing admin overhead for updating user privileges.

With new Storefront Preview for Composable Storefront, commerce companies can preview website data for a specific shopper segment or region - such as product, Generative Page Designer content, and pricing information - on any given date. With a simplified single sign-on experience, existing users will automatically have their accounts linked to their role, reducing admin overhead for updating user privileges. Expanded Partner Network: More than 180 new independent software vendor listings have been added for B2C commerce in the past three years across key areas of marketplace, PIM, fulfillment, payments and tax, rich media, and composable accelerators for content management and search.

Additional information:

¹IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise B2C Digital Commerce Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49742623 March 2024)