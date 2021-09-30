Salesforce com : Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has once again been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

At a time when the world has shifted to an all-digital, work-from-anywhere model, Salesforce Platform has enabled companies to click, create, and ship apps from anywhere with its suite of low-code and developer tools, and enterprise services. The newest offerings on the Salesforce Platform - including Dynamic Interactions in App Builder, Einstein Automate, Mulesoft Composer, Salesforce Functions, CLI Unification, and DevOps Center - better support customers by delivering tools to help teams automate processes, scale with confidence, and empower everyone to be part of the innovation cycle.

According to Gartner, "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020."

"Empowering anyone to quickly solve business problems is vital for any organization, which is why so many are turning to low-code development tools," said Patrick Stokes, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Platform. "Using Salesforce's low-code products, everyone has the tools necessary to increase productivity by transforming time-intensive processes into automated workflows using just clicks, with all the necessary IT guardrails and governance built right in."

More information: The Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available here.

