Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has once again been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

At a time when the world has shifted to an all-digital, work-from-anywhere model, Salesforce Platform has enabled companies to click, create, and ship apps from anywhere with its suite of low-code and developer tools, and enterprise services. The newest offerings on the Salesforce Platform - including Dynamic Interactions in App Builder, Einstein Automate, Mulesoft Composer, Salesforce Functions, CLI Unification, and DevOps Center - better support customers by delivering tools to help teams automate processes, scale with confidence, and empower everyone to be part of the innovation cycle.

According to Gartner, "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020."

"Empowering anyone to quickly solve business problems is vital for any organization, which is why so many are turning to low-code development tools," said Patrick Stokes, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Platform. "Using Salesforce's low-code products, everyone has the tools necessary to increase productivity by transforming time-intensive processes into automated workflows using just clicks, with all the necessary IT guardrails and governance built right in."

More information: The Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, 20 September 2021, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, and Paul Vincent.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
09:12aSALESFORCE COM : Named a Leader in B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report for Fourth Co..
PU
09:12aSALESFORCE COM : Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise ..
PU
09/29SALESFORCE COM : Sees Slower Growth in Holiday Online Sales as Consumers Face Supply Chain..
MT
09/29SALESFORCE COM : The Holiday Shopping Season Starts … Right Now?
PU
09/29SALESFORCE COM : Corporate and Investment Banking in APAC Is Ripe for Personalization and ..
PU
09/29INSIDER SELL : Salesforce.com
MT
09/29SALESFORCE COM : Consumers Expected to Face Higher Prices this Holiday Season — Sale..
PU
09/29SALESFORCE COM : Consumers Expected to Face Higher Prices this Holiday Season -- Salesforc..
PR
09/28SALESFORCE COM : CMO Stresses the Importance of Embracing Our New, Work-From-Anywhere Worl..
PU
09/28SALESFORCE COM : Data-based Decision Making Shapes Media and Finance – What's Next?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 333 M - -
Net income 2022 805 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 321x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 265 B 265 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 270,50 $
Average target price 320,04 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.22.36%264 820
CLOUDFLARE, INC.47.84%35 098
DYNATRACE, INC.62.10%19 940
SINCH AB23.81%13 729
ANAPLAN, INC.-15.37%8 889
NUTANIX, INC.18.45%8 087