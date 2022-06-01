Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 11:50:29 am EDT
176.90 USD   +10.40%
11:22aSALESFORCE COM : Research Shows Unexpected Skills Gap Among Gen Z Workers
PU
11:06aSALESFORCE : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
11:01aEarly stock gains fade on Wall Street as bond yields rise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Research Shows Unexpected Skills Gap Among Gen Z Workers

06/01/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quick Take: A look at generational data from Salesforce's 2022 Global Digital Skills Index shows Gen Z individuals don't feel equipped with the digital skills needed to succeed in the workforce. The research also indicates that to capitalize on untapped Gen Z talent, businesses must prioritize training and reevaluate traditional education requirements on resumes.

It's shocking but true: Gen Z is the first generation that can't recall a world without the internet. Perhaps that's why they are often seen as experts when it comes to the digital world.

Despite what other generations may believe about Gen Z, only 32% of this digital-native generation feels very equipped with the resources to learn the digital skills needed to thrive in the current or future workforce.

Only 32% of Gen Z feels very equipped with the resources to learn the digital skills needed to thrive.

Salesforce's initial 2022 Global Digital Skills Index asked 23,000 workers across 19 countries about preparedness, access to learning resources, skill level, and participation in training. These latest findings highlight data from workers born between 1997 and 2002, and show that, in contrast with the surprising lack of digital readiness, Gen Z is actively seeking out education and training opportunities to conquer these technical subjects.

And with Gen Z projected to make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025, there is an urgent need for business leaders to reimagine their hiring and training processes.

Gen Z struggles to navigate their careers in a digital world

Why does the generation known as 'Digital Natives' feel so behind? To start, the pandemic has shifted how in-person working environments, training, and mentoring take place. With the global workforce now in a hybrid or remote environment, Gen Z has likely had limited opportunities to learn from colleagues who can provide career guidance and teach them the workplace skills they need to thrive.

Less than one quarter of Gen Z considers themselves to be experts in coding (20%) and sustainability-focused skills (16%). They are also the only generation in Salesforce's Index to consider AI a top-five critical skill to have in the next five years (73%), recognizing its importance for the future of work*. But, only 17% of Gen Z view themselves as "advanced" in AI-related digital skills.

Digital Skills Learner Profiles

Unpack how the global workforce learns digital skills through six distinctive learning styles.

Learn more

Gen Z paves new trails to enter the digital workforce

Historically, it's been difficult to secure a corporate job without a four-year college degree. However, the pandemic has impacted Gen Z's interest in earning one - many in this generation are now considering whether the time and financial investments are worth making.

For businesses that are committed to requiring a four-year degree, this creates a smaller talent pool to hire from.

The good news? Talent is out there if companies shift their mindsets from only hiring candidates with a four-year degree to placing more emphasis on skills-based hiring or considering individuals that have sought alternative learning paths. Research from Salesforce's Index shows that incoming Gen Z workers, with or without a degree, are "very actively" participating (36%) in learning and training to forge new career paths with self-acquired digital skills - potentially untapped talent.

Gen Z is showing the global workforce the power employees have when it comes to paving their own trail with self-taught skills, certifications, and non-traditional life experiences. By tapping into this knowledge-hungry generation and arming them with the right resources, not only will businesses uncover new talent that is eager to learn the in-demand skills needed to succeed in a digital-first world, but they will also be creating a resilient workforce that is prepared for the evolutions to come.

Learn more

*This stat references the importance of AI in only the next five years, not the combined importance of now and the next five years as indicated in the Tableau dashboard.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:21:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
11:22aSALESFORCE COM : Research Shows Unexpected Skills Gap Among Gen Z Workers
PU
11:06aSALESFORCE : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
11:01aEarly stock gains fade on Wall Street as bond yields rise
AQ
10:56aSalesforce Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
10:02aSALESFORCE : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
09:56aCredit Suisse Lowers Salesforce's Price Target to $315 from $375, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
09:53aSALESFORCE : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street starts a new chapter
09:25aDeutsche Bank Lowers Salesforce's Price Target to $260 from $300, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09:06aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 874 M - -
Net income 2023 493 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 327x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
EV / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 73 541
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 160,24 $
Average target price 259,96 $
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-36.95%159 265
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-57.41%18 269
DYNATRACE, INC.-37.58%10 805
ANAPLAN, INC.43.08%9 871
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.50%6 854
QUALYS, INC.-4.77%5 075