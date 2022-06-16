Log in
SALESFORCE COM : Revolut Taps Salesforce to Accelerate Growth
PU
06/15SALESFORCE COM : Why Salesforce Is Urging Corporations to Support the SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule
PU
06/15Roblox Warns Strong Dollar Hurt Bookings
DJ
Salesforce com : Revolut Taps Salesforce to Accelerate Growth

06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced it is working with Revolut, the global financial superapp, to help grow Revolut Business.

Revolut Business launched in 2017 to provide companies with multi-currency exchange services, merchant acquiring, and corporate debit cards to give them full control over their finances. It is now helping more than 500,000 customers spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on what's important - their business.

Revolut will use Salesforce technology including Sales Cloud, High-Velocity Sales, Sales Cloud Einstein, Sales Enablement, and Marketing Cloud Engagement, to optimize Revolut Business operations. Revolut is already harnessing the power of Slack to connect its teams, tools, customers and partners and unlock greater collaboration in a work-from-anywhere world. Together, these technologies will allow the company to streamline processes and grow their sales organization.

In addition, Revolut aims to hire 2,800 new sales agents in the next year and will employ Sales Enablement, Salesforce's digital skilling platform, to provide enablement materials and allow new agents to onboard quickly with training resources.

Matthew Acton Davis, Global Head of Sales at Revolut said, "Our partnership with Salesforce and the suite of tools at our disposal helps us to grow the sales organization in an efficient and scalable way as well as deliver the best possible product for our customers, saving money and time for their businesses."

"We're proud to work with global financial superapp Revolut to deliver a complete growth platform to support the new world of sales" said Ryan Joyce Head of FinTech at Salesforce UK. "As teams blend virtual interactions with face-to-face meetings, processes need to be reimagined to be more efficient, and with Salesforce technology, Revolut will be well placed to continue their ambitious expansion plans."

For more Salesforce customer news, visit this page.

About Revolut:

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 18 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

www.revolut.com

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
