Salesforce com : The Winter '22 Release Preview Is Here

Aug 27, 2021 2 min read

At Salesforce, we are constantly innovating to help you connect with your customers. After October 11, you will have access to hundreds of globally available products and features. Preview the latest Winter '22 innovations today!

How can you get started exploring? First, get a slide-by-slide view of the newest features with Release In a Box, and earn a new badge with the Highlights Trail. Next, cozy up with the Innovation Spotlights, two integrated product journeys showcasing the latest products and features across the Customer 360:

Improve employee performance and grow your business. In this video, you'll see how a bank analyzes sales calls to train reps more efficiently with Einstein Conversation Insights Enhancements, simplifies document workflows with Digital Process Automation, and quickly builds personalized chatbots with Einstein Bots Enhancements.

Engage with your customers. Watch how a manufacturing company utilizes out-of-the-box templates to build fast-loading landing pages and event sites with Microsites, supercharges campaign analytics with Datorama Reports for Marketing Cloud - Advanced, and modernizes the post-purchase experience with Salesforce Order Management for B2B.

Don't miss out on the latest news about Slack, our recent acquisition. With Slack-First Customer 360, it's easier than ever to connect customers, employees, and partners with the conversations, apps, and data that power digital workflows for an all-new way to work.

