Salesforce com : The Winter '22 Release Preview Is Here

Improve employee performance and grow your business. In this video, you'll see how a bank analyzes sales calls to train reps more efficiently with Einstein Conversation Insights Enhancements, simplifies document workflows with Digital Process Automation, and quickly builds personalized chatbots with Einstein Bots Enhancements.
See how Cumulus Bank maximizes employee performance with Customer 360.
Engage with your customers. Watch how a manufacturing company utilizes out-of-the-box templates to build fast-loading landing pages and event sites with Microsites, supercharges campaign analytics with Datorama Reports for Marketing Cloud - Advanced, and modernizes the post-purchase experience with Salesforce Order Management for B2B.
See how Badger engages with customers using the Winter '22 Release.
Don't miss out on the latest news about Slack, our recent acquisition. With Slack-First Customer 360, it's easier than ever to connect customers, employees, and partners with the conversations, apps, and data that power digital workflows for an all-new way to work.
