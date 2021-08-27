Log in
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
Salesforce com : The Winter '22 Release Preview Is Here

08/27/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Astro celebrates the Winter '22 Release.

Aug 27, 20212 min read

At Salesforce, we are constantly innovating to help you connect with your customers. After October 11, you will have access to hundreds of globally available products and features. Preview the latest Winter '22 innovations today!

How can you get started exploring? First, get a slide-by-slide view of the newest features with Release In a Box, and earn a new badge with the Highlights Trail. Next, cozy up with the Innovation Spotlights, two integrated product journeys showcasing the latest products and features across the Customer 360:

  • Improve employee performance and grow your business. In this video, you'll see how a bank analyzes sales calls to train reps more efficiently with Einstein Conversation Insights Enhancements, simplifies document workflows with Digital Process Automation, and quickly builds personalized chatbots with Einstein Bots Enhancements.
See how Cumulus Bank maximizes employee performance with Customer 360.
  • Engage with your customers. Watch how a manufacturing company utilizes out-of-the-box templates to build fast-loading landing pages and event sites with Microsites, supercharges campaign analytics with Datorama Reports for Marketing Cloud - Advanced, and modernizes the post-purchase experience with Salesforce Order Management for B2B.
See how Badger engages with customers using the Winter '22 Release.
  • Don't miss out on the latest news about Slack, our recent acquisition. With Slack-First Customer 360, it's easier than ever to connect customers, employees, and partners with the conversations, apps, and data that power digital workflows for an all-new way to work.

Learn more about innovation at Salesforce and the Winter '22 Release at salesforce.com/releases.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 15:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 251 M - -
Net income 2022 787 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 326x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 260 B 260 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,79x
EV / Sales 2023 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 65 595
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 267,79 $
Average target price 301,88 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.20.02%260 166
CLOUDFLARE, INC.59.10%37 773
DYNATRACE, INC.53.85%18 925
SINCH AB43.69%16 007
ANAPLAN, INC.-17.29%8 601
NUTANIX, INC.11.67%7 530