  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Salesforce.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27:10 2023-01-11 am EST
145.87 USD   -1.07%
Salesforce com : Unveils Commerce Innovations to Help Organizations Across Industries Streamline Operations, Maximize Revenue, and Drive Loyalty

01/11/2023 | 10:06am EST
Advanced Turf Solutions and Newell are turning to Salesforce to accelerate digital commerce, reduce costs, and get closer to their customers

Today, Salesforce unveiled new commerce innovations designed to help companies in any industry build customer loyalty, deliver frictionless experiences from discovery to fulfillment, and personalize every interaction.

Eighty-eight percent of business buyers and consumers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products or services. Commerce Cloud unifies customer and order data to create a connected and personalized buying experience for businesses and consumers across marketing, sales, and service touchpoints.

"With these new commerce innovations available on the Salesforce platform, companies across industries as diverse as manufacturing, healthcare, tech, and consumer goods can harness the power of automation and unified customer data to embed personalized commerce opportunities - enabling customers to grow revenue and margins while driving efficiency and cutting costs," said Scot Gillespie, EVP and GM of Commerce Cloud, Salesforce.

Commerce Cloud helps build trusted experiences in healthcare and life sciences industry

Healthcare companies expect 46% of revenue to come from digital channels in the next two years. With Commerce Cloud, healthcare organizations can:

  • Quickly launch trusted storefronts with a HIPAA-compliant commerce platform for easy ordering of medical devices, consumables, and pharmaceutical supplies.
  • Streamline post-purchase journeys and reduce costs with connected commerce, order management, and service - providing order visibility, real-time inventory, and easy order modifications for medical technology and pharmaceutical companies.
Commerce Cloud helps redefine buying experiences for manufacturing Companies

According to Salesforce's Trends in Manufacturing report, 88% of manufacturers say increasing process efficiencies is a priority. With new innovations from Commerce Cloud, manufacturing and automotive companies are enabled to:

  • Modernize operations and cut costs associated with selling parts and accessories to dealers and consumers with self-service purchasing, subscription management, and one common data model for B2B and D2C use cases.
  • Improve fulfillment and order servicing with efficient and automated inventory routing, delivering omni-channel experiences that are connected across commerce, service and marketing.

"Salesforce enables us to make hugely transformational changes to our business behind the scenes, but to our customers we're just making their buying process easy," said Tracie Pruden, Chief Information Officer, Advanced Turf Solutions, a green industry distributor and producer of field products and accessories for lawn and landscape management.

Commerce Cloud helps consumer goods companies unlock new sales channels

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies expect 58% of their sales to come through digital channels in the next two years. Commerce Cloud enables consumer goods companies to:

  • Personalize D2C experiences and B2B channels with support for 112 promotion types, rich merchandising tools like guided selling and product sets, and fast storefront templates to extend commerce globally across 80+ languages and currencies.
  • Reduce fulfillment costs and provide more efficient customer service by centralizing order data for real-time order routing, tracking, and servicing with Order Management.

"It's important to Newell that every one of our brands has the flexibility to tell their story and seamlessly connect with customers without interruption," said Doug Robinson, Director of Solution Architecture for Newell Brands, the consumer goods conglomerate that owns Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Yankee Candle, and more.

Working with Commerce Cloud allows us to make changes to sites with agility to focus on the consumer's needs and provide a best-in-class experience.

Doug Robinson, Director of Solution ArchitecturE, Newell Brands Commerce Cloud helps consolidate data and expand revenue for technology companies

From high tech manufacturing to software, the tech industry is experiencing key market shifts. With Commerce Cloud, technology companies have the ability to:

  • Automate selling and streamline operations by opening new self-service buying channels for businesses and consumers.
  • Drive customer loyalty and predictable recurring revenue through subscriptions, and increase cart sizes by attaching subscription services to up-front purchases.
Explore further:
  • Learn about the latest Commerce Cloud innovations here.
  • Explore more about Salesforce Commerce Cloud here.
  • Learn how Advanced Turf Solutions and Trimble are transforming the way they do business here.

This article reflects the experiences of real Salesforce customers, but your experience may vary. Customers should make their purchase decisions based on their unique needs and the Salesforce products and features that are currently available.

Attachments

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 15:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
